The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
Excessively long Babylon indulges in the excesses of early Hollywood
Making movies about making movies has always been a favorite pastime of Hollywood, dating back to the early days of films themselves. This year has already seen one noteworthy entry, Steven Spielberg’s ultra-personal The Fabelmans, and now writer/director Damien Chazelle is offering the polar opposite of that film, the grand-in-every-way-imaginable Babylon. The film starts off with a bang, showcasing a hedonistic party taking place at the hilltop desert estate of Don Wallach (Jeff Garlin), owner of the fictional Kinoscope Pictures, in 1926 Bel Air, California. The scene, which comprises the first half hour of the 3+ hour film, is a no-holds-barred...
David Spade Thinks ‘Black Sheep’ With Chris Farley Should Have Been Axed
David Spade and Chris Farley started out on Saturday Night Live together and became a beloved comedy duo before Chris Farley died in 1997. After he got famous for Saturday Night Live (SNL), Chris signed a two-picture deal with Paramount. The first film was the extremely popular Tommy Boy. The next was Black Sheep.
Award-winning actors make stage-y 'Women Talking' come alive
The headline-grabbing movie about men behaving badly this Oscar season is the stellar She Said, but the one that may end up having the bigger impact is Women Talking, the first film from writer/director Sarah Polley in 11 years. Photo by Michael GibsonRooney Mara in Women Talking. Photo by Michael GibsonJessie Buckley in Women Talking. Photo by Michael GibsonJudith Ivey and Claire Foy in Women Talking. Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, the film tells a minimalist-but-powerful story focusing on...
Tom Hanks gets good again playing a grump in A Man Called Otto
The year 2022 was not a great one for Tom Hanks. He appeared in two films – Elvis and Disney’s new version of Pinocchio – and his acting choices in both were somewhat baffling for those of us who have loved his performances over the years. At first blush, playing the lead in A Man Called Otto seems odd, too, as it calls upon him to play a grump, a trait that wouldn’t seem to mesh with his typically friendly demeanor. Photo by Niko TaverniseTom Hanks in A Man Called Otto ...
Brendan Fraser is Oscar worthy in distressing-but-empathetic The Whale
Since the start of his career, Darren Aronofsky has been unafraid of making moviegoers uncomfortable. Whether it’s detailing the depths of drug addiction in Requiem for a Dream, showing the brutality of wrestling in The Wrestler, or making a brutal environmental allegory in Mother!, Aronofsky often goes to extremes to tell his stories.The Whale fits right in with his previous works, as it focuses on Charlie (Brendan Fraser), a morbidly obese man who is unable to leave his apartment in an unnamed town in Idaho. Charlie works from home as a remote English professor, and is cared for by his...
