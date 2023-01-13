ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Records: Kanawha man charged after woman found beaten and bruised with serious injuries

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Monday after a woman was found beaten and bruised with multiple fractures at a home in Kanawha County, court records said. Alex Vagott III, 49, of South Charleston is charged with malicious assault after a woman was found by deputies with open wounds, multiple bruises “from head to toe” and eyes that were nearly swollen shut, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man

Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
CROSS LANES, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies searching for vehicle that struck pedestrian, left the scene in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:35 a.m., 1/17/23. Deputies are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and continued driving Monday in Charleston. A man was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday while walking in or alongside the road in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police search for wanted woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

Victim’s name released in deadly house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
CROSS LANES, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

First responders race to scene of structure fire

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Meigs County Sheriff’s office reports counterfeit money

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs county sheriff’s office has taken several reports of fake $100 bills. The money being used is “motion picture money” used on the sets of movies and television shows. Captain Stewart of the Meigs county sheriff’s office says the money feels like...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

