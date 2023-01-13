Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Records: Kanawha man charged after woman found beaten and bruised with serious injuries
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Monday after a woman was found beaten and bruised with multiple fractures at a home in Kanawha County, court records said. Alex Vagott III, 49, of South Charleston is charged with malicious assault after a woman was found by deputies with open wounds, multiple bruises “from head to toe” and eyes that were nearly swollen shut, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies say suspect detained after armed robbery, apparent stabbing in Elkview
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was detained Tuesday afternoon after an armed robbery at the Crossings Mall in Elkview in which a person was reportedly attacked with a knife. Medics were at the scene treating the victim. No information was...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Men arrested in breaking and entering after found at scene with stolen property
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said two men face charges after deputies responding to a breaking and entering found the suspects pushing a washing machine on a dolly and discovered copper wiring stripped from a breaker box in a pickup truck. Anthony Allen...
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man
Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
wchstv.com
Deputies searching for vehicle that struck pedestrian, left the scene in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:35 a.m., 1/17/23. Deputies are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and continued driving Monday in Charleston. A man was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday while walking in or alongside the road in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken...
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
q95fm.net
West Virginia Woman Arrested After Walking in Middle of Road and Attacking Police
A Woman from Logan County, West Virginia was arrested on Sunday after she was found walking in the middle of the roadway. Deputy Carter and Deputy Daniels with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday of a woman walking in the middle of the road in the Dingess area.
wchstv.com
Man in custody after more than five-hour standoff in Gallia County, sheriff's office says
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who pointed a gun at a female and then barricaded himself in a home was taken into custody after a more than five-hour standoff in Gallia County, the sheriff’s office said. Ronald Paul Jones, 40, was arrested Monday night after negotiations...
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: One person dead, one injured in head-on crash in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another person was injured in a head-on crash Monday in Cabell County. Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash along Route 10 near Salt Rock, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Two charged after separate drug raids at Meigs County, Ohio, homes
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were taken into custody during separate raids in ongoing drug investigations Sunday, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said. Wanda Merinar is charged with drug trafficking and possession of drugs after a search at a home in the 900 block of Elm Street in Racine, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WTAP
Meigs County Sheriff’s office reports counterfeit money
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs county sheriff’s office has taken several reports of fake $100 bills. The money being used is “motion picture money” used on the sets of movies and television shows. Captain Stewart of the Meigs county sheriff’s office says the money feels like...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Charleston man accused of beating, choking girlfriend arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies made an arrest Sunday after a woman said she escaped a violent attack by her boyfriend at a residence in Rand. James Houston Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, has been charged with strangulation, according to jail records. The alleged victim said Kilgore struck her...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
