abcnews4.com
Arthur Ravenel Jr. funeral to be held at The French Huguenot Church Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, funeral services for Former U.S. Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. will be held at The French Hugernot Church located on 136 Church Street. Services are scheduled to begin at 2p.m. and end at 3p.m. The College of Charleston graduate left an unforgettable impact on...
abcnews4.com
Stingrays to host blood drive at North Charleston Coliseum Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Stingrays are partnering with local organizations to collect 300 blood donations through April this year. The latest is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The team is partnering with The Blood...
abcnews4.com
Runners cross finish line of PNC's 13th Annual Charleston Half Marathon Saturday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Racers finished the PNC 13th annual Charleston Half Marathon Saturday morning. The race- benefiting Engaging Creative Minds- started at Burke High school and ended at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston. Besides the half marathon, runners also participated in a Shrimp and Grits 5K and youth marathon.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
abcnews4.com
Chefs from Charleston close in on completion of transatlantic rowing challenge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another week of rowing across the Atlantic Oceans means The Dreamboats team is closing in on their intended destination of Antigua. Charlie Layton and Ben Towill, a pair of chefs from Charleston, began their Atlantic Challenge five weeks ago. As of Sunday, the duo is anticipating to arrive in Antigua on Saturday just 40 to 41 days into their journey.
abcnews4.com
MLK Day: College of Charleston legend reflects on journey, trailblazing career
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day hits home for a man from Mount Pleasant. 71-year-old Otto B. German walked steadfast down a trail paved by MLK himself. “Some people that I know at my church call me Mr. College of Charleston, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m Otto German.”
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District Spelling Bee set for January 19
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Burke High School. Spellers from elementary and middle schools across the district will compete to become the 2023 CCSD Spelling Bee Champion. The ten finalists from this year's event...
live5news.com
Former College of Charleston professor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Playhouse announces its Broadway Cabaret Series lineup
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Playhouse has announced its list of performers for the 2023 Broadway Cabaret Series season. This year the slate will include Broadway performers Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton, The Lion King, Motown the Musical), Hayley Podschun (“Glinda” in Wicked, Hello Dolly!, Something Rotten!, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, The Sound of Music), Jenny DiNoia (“Elphaba” in Wicked in seven companies across four countries, more than any other actress in the show’s history, including Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney, and the 1st & 2nd National Tours), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and local professionals Clyde Moser, Aaron Hancock, and Lauren Wagner.
abcnews4.com
DD4 officially rolls out metal detectors at middle and high schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 was the first to tell you about metal detectors headed to Dorchester School District 4 (DD4), and now a little more than a year later, they'll finally be put to use. DD4 was the first school district in the Tri-County to...
live5news.com
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
abcnews4.com
Citadel to hold Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, parade Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel will hold a day of service and special parade Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by The Citadel African American Alumni Association (CA4), the Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics will start the day with guest speakers at 8:30 a.m.
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
abcnews4.com
CCSD places 5 security officers in schools; 4 focused on N. Charleston elementary schools
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District is making efforts to improve the safety of students and faculty. Five school security officers have been placed on campuses throughout the district, according to a CCSD spokesperson. Four officers have specifically been assigned to elementary schools in North...
live5news.com
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
power98fm.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Mount Pleasant area has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14. The winning numbers are: 24 – 26 […]
abcnews4.com
Free presentation of future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library Tuesday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust invites the community to a free presentation of the future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library at 12:15 p.m. Lowcountry Land Trust, in partnership with the City of Charleston and local stakeholders, announced earlier this month that the near-final...
counton2.com
National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
