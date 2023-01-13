Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tusk V, Razorbacks’ beloved live mascot, passes away
The Arkansas Razorbacks family is in mourning following the news of the death of its beloved mascot, Tusk V, last Sunday. According to the Razrorbacks’ website, Tusk V passed away due to natural causes. Tusk V was a fixture on the sidelines during Arkansas football games. Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of […] The post Tusk V, Razorbacks’ beloved live mascot, passes away appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Van Dyke backup, ex-4 star Jake Garcia makes transfer portal decision
Following two seasons at the University of Miami, quarterback Jake Garcia has reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal. Garcia is set to enter the portal just one day before the deadline according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Jake Garcia joined Miami in the class of 2021. The former top-25 recruit and four-star quarterback spent the […] The post Tyler Van Dyke backup, ex-4 star Jake Garcia makes transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders’ assistant coach goes full drill sergeant in first team meeting of year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape. Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish. Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when […] The post Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident
New details have emerged about the single-car crash early Sunday morning in Athens that left Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. A report from Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash determined that the 2021 Ford Explorer carrying Willock, LeCroy and two other passengers failed to negotiate a left curve and struck […] The post Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by getting a victory meal at Waffle […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hide his frustration after the team got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday. Carroll shared that the Seahawks had a really good shot at winning the game, especially after a strong second quarter that saw them take the lead against […] The post Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State add ex-Oregon State transfer after CJ Stroud’s NFL decision
Just one day after Ohio State star quarterback CJ Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft, the Buckeyes have added to their quarterback room. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia is reportedly headed to Ohio State. Gebbia was a four-star quarterback in the class of 2017. After originally signing with Nebraska, Gebbia chose to transfer […] The post Ohio State add ex-Oregon State transfer after CJ Stroud’s NFL decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Details emerge on Darius Miles’ role in murder on campus
Further details have emerged in the near-campus murder of a 23-year-old woman allegedly perpetrated by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. Police reports state that after Jamea Harris was shot to death early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Miles confessed to authorities that he provided the murder weapon, a handgun, to purported shooter Michael Davis, according to TMZ. Both Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder as a result of Harris’ death.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
