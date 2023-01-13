Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
ecori.org
As Avian Flu Concerns Drive Egg Shortages and High Prices, R.I. Farmers See Increase in Demand
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News) While an avian flu outbreak has led to the death of millions of birds nationally, triggering high egg prices and...
GoLocalProv
The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio
After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS
RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
GoLocalProv
Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
Spain of Narragansett for sale as owners mull retirement
The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they've begun showing the property as they consider retirement.
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
whatsupnewp.com
Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
ABC6.com
Fourth Lifespan urgent care center now open in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan opened a new urgent care center in Johnston on Monday morning. Currently, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and Lifespan hopes to increase their hours by early spring. Oliver Gherardi, medical director for Lifespan urgent care centers...
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
RI man arrested in Jan. 6 attack reaches plea deal with federal prosecutors
Prosecutors said video evidence shows Bernard Joseph Sirr taking part in a group of rioters who tried to push their way through a line of Capitol police officers.
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags
It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.
