Spring Hill, TN

WSMV

Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead behind Manchester Walmart

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Walmart employee discovered a man dead behind the store in Manchester on Tuesday morning, according to Manchester Police. The employee called 911 at 10:52 a.m. after finding the unconscious male behind Walmart, located at 2518 Hillsboro Blvd. Police said the man was dead when officers arrived.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on I-65 near Armory Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck on Interstate 65 near Armory Drive. Police said the accident occurred between Harding Place and Armory Drive. Traffic is being diverted during the investigation. The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. At 5:10 p.m., traffic...
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dove release for man hit, killed by car

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber

PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Elderly man rescued after car submerged in Wilson Co. creek

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after the vehicle was swept into a creek in southern Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 85-year-old man, identified as Jerry L. Scott, was going to pick up a friend to go to the grocery store at about 9:45 a.m. and tried to cross a concrete pad across Fall Creek in a low-lying area. Water was covering Baldy Ford Road.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sunday evening weather update

One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son's birthday. Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road

An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
NASHVILLE, TN

