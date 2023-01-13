LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after the vehicle was swept into a creek in southern Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 85-year-old man, identified as Jerry L. Scott, was going to pick up a friend to go to the grocery store at about 9:45 a.m. and tried to cross a concrete pad across Fall Creek in a low-lying area. Water was covering Baldy Ford Road.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO