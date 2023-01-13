Read full article on original website
WSMV
Video shows moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night. Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.
YAHOO!
Murfreesboro man charged with criminal homicide after 'road-rage related' shooting
A Murfreesboro man has been charged with criminal homicide after a Saturday morning shooting led to the death of a passenger in another car. Caleb Harney, 22, was charged Saturday evening after what law enforcement called a “road rage-related fatal shooting” on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive.
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
WSMV
Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
Old Hickory Boulevard Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Wednesday evening’s fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. Timothy Fetter, 48, was discovered outside of his red Pontiac GTO with multiple gunshot wounds after someone in a light-colored sedan fired several rounds at him. The suspect...
WSMV
Man found dead behind Manchester Walmart
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Walmart employee discovered a man dead behind the store in Manchester on Tuesday morning, according to Manchester Police. The employee called 911 at 10:52 a.m. after finding the unconscious male behind Walmart, located at 2518 Hillsboro Blvd. Police said the man was dead when officers arrived.
Antioch man killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison; suspect vehicle sought
Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison on Saturday night.
WSMV
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on I-65 near Armory Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck on Interstate 65 near Armory Drive. Police said the accident occurred between Harding Place and Armory Drive. Traffic is being diverted during the investigation. The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. At 5:10 p.m., traffic...
fox17.com
Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
WSMV
Dove release for man hit, killed by car
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
WSMV
Elderly man rescued after car submerged in Wilson Co. creek
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after the vehicle was swept into a creek in southern Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 85-year-old man, identified as Jerry L. Scott, was going to pick up a friend to go to the grocery store at about 9:45 a.m. and tried to cross a concrete pad across Fall Creek in a low-lying area. Water was covering Baldy Ford Road.
fox17.com
Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
WSMV
Sunday evening weather update
One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
WKRN
Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road
An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell …. An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro...
Crews working on overturned semi crash on I-24 East in Davidson County
Crews are working to resolve an overturned semi crash on I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County this morning.
