The Price of Glee: 6 Tragic Takeaways and Biggest Bombshells

Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Here's what you missed on The Price of Glee. According to Investigation Discovery's new three-part docuseries that premiered Jan. 16, the cast and crew of Ryan Murphy's Glee paid the ultimate price to achieve fame in the 2010s.
Channing Tatum Reveals If His and Sandra Bullock's Daughters Still Have "Beef" After School Feud

Watch: Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying" Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters are putting their past behind them. Nearly a year after the Oscar winner hilariously revealed that her daughter Laila, 11, got into an "altercation," with the Magic Mike star's 9-year-old daughter Everly when they were in preschool, Channing shared an update on girls' current dynamic.
Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

Watch: Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying" Channing Tatum is taking a step up back and reflecting on his former relationship with Jenna Dewan. "We fought for it for a really long time," the Magic Mike star, 42, told Vanity Fair for its February cover story, "even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards

Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
Law & Order: SVU's Chris Meloni and Ice-T Shut Down Feud Speculation

Watch: Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys. A feud between Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T and Christopher Meloni? We object. After Ice-T received an email from the National Enquirer claiming the rapper was "envious of the attention Mr. Meloni has received," the duo were quick plead their innocence.
Bella Hadid Enters Her Marilyn Monroe Era With Bold Hair Transformation

Watch: Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show. Bella Hadid is channeling the most iconic blonde. The supermodel surprised her Instagram followers with a dramatic hair transformation, as she unveiled a platinum blonde look with chin-length strands and tight tousled curls Jan. 17. Between Bella's bleached-colored tresses to her old-Hollywood hairstyle, she looked like the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe. After all, the late Seven Year Itch star's pinned-up curls became legendary in their own right.
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in On Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting

Watch: You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation. Kristin Chenoweth's love for Ariana Grande defies gravity. The actress, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the original Broadway production of Wicked in 2003, recently weighed in on the "Positions" singer assuming the role in the upcoming Jon M. Chu films. And according to Kristin, Ariana is that girl.
Betty White's Lasting Love Story With Allen Ludden: Why Her Third Husband Was Her One and Only

Watch: Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress. When it came to love, the third time was certainly the charm for Betty White. The legendary entertainer, who would've turned 101 on Jan. 17, had married Army Air Forces pilot Dick Barker in 1945—and divorced him that year, too, after he tried to bring the Beverly Hills High School graduate home to roost on his Ohio chicken farm. "A nightmare," she called that experience.
American Idol Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31

The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. C.J. Harris, who appeared on the singing competition in 2014, died on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., the Walker County coroner confirmed to E! News. He was 31. Harris' death seemed "natural," the coroner said. There is currently no evidence of...
Pedro Pascal's Bounty Hunter and Grogu Reunite in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

Watch: Gina Carano Fired From "The Mandalorian" Over Social Media Posts. May the Force be with Pedro Pascal as he prepares to pull double duty on TV. Just as his new show The Last of Us was premiering on HBO, the season three trailer for Pascal's other show, The Mandalorian, debuted. And the glimpse at the new season, which dropped during halftime of the Jan. 16 football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sees the infamous bounty hunter reunite with an old friend.
