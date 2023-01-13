Read full article on original website
Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper after match
LONDON (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's Premier League game against Tottenham. The Metropolitan Police charged Joseph Watts, 35, with assault by beating, Britain's Press Association reported.
Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November.
Cremonese stuns Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Just three days after being appointed as coach, Davide Ballardini steered his side to a huge upset as 10-man Cremonese eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup on Wednesday. Cremonese won a penalty shootout after playing most of extra time with 10 men after the match...
Spain referees ask for help after VAR mistake in league game
MADRID (AP) — Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cádiz and Elche. The referee's technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish...
