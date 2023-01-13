ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Meet Sugar and Spice, the Bratz-inspired identical twins of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

They say twins are born with a built-in best friend. But this is not RuPaul's Best Friend Race .

In Season 15 of MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" (Fridays, 8 p.m. EST/PST), siblings Sugar and Spice are making "Drag Race" herstory as the first identical twin contestants on the show . It's a new experience for the hilarious and high-energy queens, who have amassed nearly 8 million followers and 165 million likes on TikTok for their joint drag videos.

"We're not lip-syncing, cluck-cluck, house-down divas – although keep watching the season, and maybe we will be," Spice says. Rather, "we love design, we love fashion, and we love creating our own characters and our own world. That's why we love making videos."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46s7AQ_0kDfLVQl00
Sugar, left, and Spice attend the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 premiere in New York last week. Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images for Paramount+

Luca and Cooper Coyle, 23, were raised in Long Island, New York, and now live in Los Angeles. Their drag personas are inspired by Bratz Dolls, with looks that pay homage to early 2000s pop-culture icons including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and "Mean Girls" character Regina George, who was played by Rachel McAdams.

USA TODAY caught up with the queens before the Jan. 6 season premiere:

Question: What's the most annoying question you get asked as identical twin queens?

Spice: People are like, "Can you read each other's minds? Can you think the same thing?" And I'm like, "No, I can't even think for myself." (Laughs.) The question we keep on getting is, "How are you different?" And I'm like, "See for yourself." It's annoying, as a person, to have to keep explaining what makes me an individual. But I don't really care.

Sugar: Yeah, I don't really care. It's a shtick; it's a gimmick. And if you don't have it, you better get one.

You've said in middle school, you used to love turning your dolls into models and photographing them. How did that evolve into doing drag?

Spice: I like to say we've been doing drag since we popped out of the womb. For us (as kids), drag was just in a different medium – it was through our dolls. When we got older, we were like, "Oh, we have to get real jobs." So we were doing fashion photography, taking photos of other people, but it wasn't giving us that zest that the doll photography (did). And we realized, "Oh, we don't even like photography that much; we just like the transformation."

Sugar: We would really transform our dolls: We would do their hair and makeup, and get so into it. It was literally like an art. So I think of it in the same way, except we're doing it on ourselves now. Middle School Me would be so happy, like, "Babes, I can be the life-size doll now."

What drew you to TikTok?

Spice: TikTok was perfect for us, because it wasn't taken seriously and we're not serious people.

Sugar: You have to take yourself back to 2018 – TikTok was a joke in the public (when we joined). Everyone thought we were James Charles, like, "Oh, my God, boys in makeup." But we realized that the people seeing these videos were 12 years old; they hadn't been exposed to "Drag Race" yet, they were so confused, and that was really the factor that was making us go viral.

What was the biggest challenge of translating your drag from TikTok to a TV competition?

Sugar: We're such perfectionists. I know for a lot of queens, it's about performance first, but for us, it's about the visual. So we would take all day (to get ready), but here, they're like, "Babe, you got 30 minutes before you hit that runway."

Spice: It really helped us, because for the rest of our careers, we could've been taking eight hours (to get into drag). But going on the show definitely broke the spell that's been hindering us for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlR6V_0kDfLVQl00
Sugar, left, and Spice are two of the 15 queens competing for $200,000 on "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15. Courtesy of MTV

How did it feel competing against each other this season?

Sugar: It was never uncomfortable, because we just understood the assignment. As viewers, we know it's more interesting to see twins go head to head.

Spice: And secretly, a win for her is a win for me. You're only as cute as the (other) twin, so it's like, even though I want to beat you, you still need to be second. I'm not going to have my twin come in last – that's just not going to happen.

And how did the show change your relationship?

Spice: It really brought us so close. Also, it was just so iconic. I know everyone throws that word around, but in the words of ("Real Housewife") Ramona Singer, "We are pop icon."

Sugar: When we were thrown into that environment with all those other girls, we gravitated toward each other. Especially when the girls started coming for us, we had to stand up for each other.

So who would you say is the better lip-syncer ?

Spice: We're not good at singing or dancing, but I'm better at singing and she's better at dancing. But take it with a grain of salt. It's kind of like one of the three blind mice saying they can see better. It's like, "Babes, give it up. You're blind."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet Sugar and Spice, the Bratz-inspired identical twins of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15

Comments / 81

Courtney Reece
3d ago

i don't know who needs to read this but YOU DON'T HAVE TO WATCH THIS SHOW. NOR DO YOU HAVE TO READ ARTICLES ABOUT DRAG QUEENS. in fact there are several websites you can visit that forbid the things you find offensive.

Reply(5)
13
Joseph
4d ago

5] The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God.

Reply(16)
33
NannasBananas
3d ago

how about NO? pull the plug on this crap. I now see what happens when we practice " tolerance". tolerance is compliance. tolerance is weak. tolerance is complicit in the ruination of western values. letting them " out of the closet" has lead to in-your-face debauchery & increased harm against children. tolerance has lead us straight to "normalization" of that which is NOT normal. time to put them back " in".

Reply(2)
17
Related
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race fans stunned over guest judge Ariana Grande's entrance look

RuPaul's Drag Race US Season 15 premiered this weekend, and as is tradition, featured a superstar as a guest judge – this time, Ariana Grande. The US version of the drag competition has become known for attracting massive stars to join the judging panel for its season premieres and in the past, it has attracted the likes of Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.
Distractify

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Back for a Sickening Season 15! Let's Meet the Gag-Worthy Cast

Are you ready for a 15th round of stunts, shenanigans, and goopery? No? Well, you better get ready, henny, because Season 15 of Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race sashays its way to MTV for the first time on Jan. 6, 2023. This season, 16 sickening queens — the largest cast in RPDR herstory — will compete for the crown and a whopping cash prize of $200,000 (we hope you read that in RuPaul's voice).
CONNECTICUT STATE
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande Pulls Off a Wild Entrance on "RuPaul's Drag Race": "Mother Has Arrived!"

The Werk Room was in for a major surprise on the season 15 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on MTV. This week's guest judge strutted into the room wearing Ornacia on her head (the same head Vivacious wore for her debut back in season six) before revealing herself to be none other than Ariana Grande. "Mother has arrived!" she declared as the contestants went wild.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

752K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy