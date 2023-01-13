They start with he’s a teacher but he’s out doing cocaine and weed and running around in traffic, unsafe, trying to hijack cars and talking about the murder of some CeeLo. What were officer supposed to do or think? Let him be killed by a car running around like a madman? Public safety is number one. That really sucks he die but it seems like he died of an “unknown” reason they say. and then they complain about why did they release that he was on drugs? Why do they take him five or seven times? It’s supposed to incapacitate you. Then everyone claims mental illness. How were these officers supposed to know that responding to an incident in the city with no history that came across on a call about mental illness? Officers have a tough tough job. Don’t judge what they did from an armchair.
Here we go again! Just because he is black is no excuse for resisting arrest. It is sad that he died, but he brought it on himself. The use of drugs and the accident did not help matters either.
Gotta side with the cops on this one. Having a guy run around in traffic ranting about killing rapper CeeLo and trying to hijack cars does not make for a safe society & he died 4 1/2 hours later for some other reason. If you don’t want the cops to handle this, feel free to take him home to your house and play with your kids.
