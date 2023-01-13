Read full article on original website
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show updating Lighting System
UNION – (Release from Eastern Oregon Livestock Show) Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is excited to announce being awarded $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to help install new exterior lighting for the arena. The EOLS grounds are in need of a new exterior lighting system. The 40-year-old lighting system is not only outdated but replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.
Volunteers Needed for Riverside Park Playground Replacement
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department needs your help! The beloved Riverside Park playground, built 20 years ago, is in need of replacement. We’re looking for dedicated parents, community members, businesses to help pick our new playground design, fundraise, and help write grants for the project.
Blue Mountain Care Center to begin taking in more residents
PRAIRIE CITY – According to BMHD officials, the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City has historically maintained a wait list for residents needing to utilize the level of care the facility offers. Blue Mountain Hospital District CEO Cam Marlowe recently informed KJDY listeners that soon the center will be accepting more residents:
Four Day Weeks, Food Services and More News for the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – La Grande School District has several projects underway ranging from a proposed transition to a four-day school week to a changeover in food services. In a recent update, Superintendent George Mendoza shared what the district’s been working on behind the scenes as of the last school board meeting.
8 Years of No Lost Time Accidents at Baker City Public Works
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker City Manager) In a recent newsletter, City Manager for Baker City Jonathan Cannon gave the following statement on the safety record set by Baker City Public Works:. “The Public Works Department celebrated 8 years of no lost time accidents. This is a...
City of Cove Hosting Special Meeting to Discuss Financial Reporting
COVE – (Information from the City of Cove) The City of Cove will be hosting a special meeting, January 24, to discuss financial reporting. The agenda is as follows:. To submit public comment, send e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 3 pm the night of the meeting. Attendance to the meeting will be available virtually.
Win prizes in Grant County Library’s community reading challenge
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Library has recently started their 2023 Reading Challenge! Readers of all ages are welcome to participate for free all year, with prizes available. Assistant Librarian Dovie Wood explains:. “Grant County Library’s Reading Challenge for the year of 2023—so, each month is a different...
Explicit material shown during city council meeting after Livestream hacked
BAKER CITY – 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 “𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥” 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤’𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠.
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
