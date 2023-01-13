UNION – (Release from Eastern Oregon Livestock Show) Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is excited to announce being awarded $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to help install new exterior lighting for the arena. The EOLS grounds are in need of a new exterior lighting system. The 40-year-old lighting system is not only outdated but replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.

