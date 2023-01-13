Read full article on original website
Council to consider replacing its ladder truck
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council will consider an emergency request from Fire Chief Jim Critchley for the purchase of a new platform aerial ladder truck, which is valued at more than $1.7 million dollars at today’s (Tuesday) 7 p.m. meeting. Critchley said the current truck, purchased in 2005, is the only ladder truck in the county with a bucket on the ladder. It is out of service due to the unavailability of a $19,000 replacement part.
8 Years of No Lost Time Accidents at Baker City Public Works
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker City Manager) In a recent newsletter, City Manager for Baker City Jonathan Cannon gave the following statement on the safety record set by Baker City Public Works:. “The Public Works Department celebrated 8 years of no lost time accidents. This is a...
Charges are being filed in jail riot
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
Volunteers Needed for Riverside Park Playground Replacement
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department needs your help! The beloved Riverside Park playground, built 20 years ago, is in need of replacement. We’re looking for dedicated parents, community members, businesses to help pick our new playground design, fundraise, and help write grants for the project.
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
City of Cove Hosting Special Meeting to Discuss Financial Reporting
COVE – (Information from the City of Cove) The City of Cove will be hosting a special meeting, January 24, to discuss financial reporting. The agenda is as follows:. To submit public comment, send e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 3 pm the night of the meeting. Attendance to the meeting will be available virtually.
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
Four Day Weeks, Food Services and More News for the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – La Grande School District has several projects underway ranging from a proposed transition to a four-day school week to a changeover in food services. In a recent update, Superintendent George Mendoza shared what the district’s been working on behind the scenes as of the last school board meeting.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show updating Lighting System
UNION – (Release from Eastern Oregon Livestock Show) Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is excited to announce being awarded $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to help install new exterior lighting for the arena. The EOLS grounds are in need of a new exterior lighting system. The 40-year-old lighting system is not only outdated but replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.
Good Samaritan Killed When He Stopped to Help After Crash in Oregon
A Richland, Wash., man was hit and killed as he was trying to reach people in a crashed Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon on rain-slicked Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Ore. Kenneth Dale Strong, 65, was driving west on the interstate and was about 10 miles west of Pendleton near the I-84 Yoakum Road exit when he stopped to help the people in a Ford Ranger. The pickup had rolled as it was being driven east, according to a preliminary report of the Oregon State Police.
City launches a projects website
PENDLETON – Pendleton residents can satisfy their curiosity about projects that are underway in the Round-Up City with a new website. Public Works Director Bob Patterson says the site is the result of months of hard work. “We’ve been at this most of last year in trying to organize...
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
