Hopkins schoolkids raise $300,000 to build a more inclusive playground
CBS News’ Steve Hartman reports students at Glen Lake Elementary in Hopkins raised $300,000 to build an adaptive playground that is inclusive to students with physical disabilities. “It just didn’t seem fair that some kids were just left out,” student Wyatt Feucht said. MPR’s Dan Gunderson...
Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company. Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
Plumbing, pigeons and paint: Maintaining Minneapolis’ iconic Riverside Plaza at 50
Riverside Plaza, the 1,300-unit modernist apartments that dominate the eastern Minneapolis skyline, quietly turned 50 years old last year. When it was originally built in 1972, the apartment complex, composed of six distinct buildings, a parking lot, and massive concrete plaza were intended to be just the first part of a much larger complex of urban mixed-use structures. With all the phases complete, the concrete communities would have basically replaced Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, which was seen then as a slum with no future.
Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices
For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”
Panel rebuffs Powell, Painter, Hsu in recommendations for U of M Board of Regents
A special panel charged with recommending people for appointment to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents rebuffed three high-profile candidates: the board’s current chair, a former regent and a frequent critic of the university. The Regent Candidate Advisory Council Friday did not forward the names of Chair Kendall...
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview
Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many
I was 17 days shy from turning four years old when we first arrived in Minnesota from a Thai refugee camp. It was 1985. The first month after our arrival, my mother’s youngest sister Siboon, and Mary (a member of the church that sponsored us), planned my birthday party at our duplex on Marshall and Oxford. Aunt Siboon dressed me in a crisp white blouse and a black velvet skirt. The outfit was new and not a hand-me-down. I held a Lao kahn (an ornate bowl traditionally made from silver), and stood beside a Christmas tree. Inside the kahn were candy canes and small boxes wrapped in colorful paper. It was my birthday, but I handed out gifts to my little friends and my parents’ newly-made friends (people I barely knew and to this day, whose faces do not readily and clearly float to the surface of my memory). I felt like a magnificent host handing each person their box. Their smiles were long and stretched wide. There I was, a girl whose family came with nothing, giving away what little we could.
Weekend Picks: Songs and poems to benefit Ukraine; Latin Art in Minnesota; Sounds of Blackness; and more.
If the January blues have got you down, find a pick-me-up in Twin Cities arts and culture. At the White Bear Center for the Arts, hear from six of the Latin artists featured in a yet-to-be-released book by William Gustavo Franklin about Latin arts in Minnesota. This week also marks the beginning of the Out There series at the Walker Art Center, which is always a great reprieve of innovative performance this time of year. On Friday, the legendary Sounds of Blackness visits the Ordway. For poetry fans, head to the Woman’s Club for a one-woman play about Emily Dickinson. Then on Sunday, hear some live jazz music before seeing a documentary about jazz pianist Bill Evans.
Concerns voiced over Sanford’s abortion, transgender care in public meeting over merger
Christopher Snowbeck of the Strib reports, “Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — the first of four scheduled to gather public input on the proposed combination. … For many years, Fairview has demonstrated an extensive commitment to providing world-class gender-affirming care for transgender patients, said Phil Duran, a patient advocate with St. Paul-based Rainbow Health. His group, however, has not found evidence that Sanford provides those same health care services to patients.”
Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching...
Q&A: Meet Minneapolis’s first autistic school board member
It’s not easy to be a first on the Minneapolis School Board. The board has had Black and Latino members for decades. It has had Asian, Muslim and LGBTQ members, and the country’s first elected Somali official. Its first Native American director, Peggy Flanagan, is now Minnesota’s lieutenant governor.
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson gets his old Metro Transit Police job back — and a raise
The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson got his old Metro Transit Police job back — with a pay raise. In December 2021, Hutchinson wrecked a Hennepin County vehicle in a drunken-driving crash. He went on paid medical leave in May 2022 and did not seek reelection to the position.
Sun Country Airlines fleet employees form a union
Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune is reporting, per an announcement made Wednesday morning, that the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, will represent Sun Country Airlines’ fleet service workers, who include ramp agents and people who load and unload planes. The vote was 46-32 in favor of forming the union.
Money, not students are the priority at the University of Minnesota
One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children. Tragically, that aspiration is being assigned to the ash heap of history as instant gratification and...
Kashkari calls for multiple interest rate increases in 2023
Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting that an essay published on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ website by President Neel Kashkari calls for raising interest rates at least three more times — for a total of about a percentage point — as a voting member this year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee.
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Minneapolis businessman released after being detained in his native Ethiopia
A KMSP-TV story says, “Minneapolis entrepreneur Tashitaa Tufaa is on his way back to Minnesota after being detained over the New Year in his native Ethiopia. Tufaa, who came to the United States in the 1990s as a political refugee, was detained in recent days at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, his family reported on New Year’s Eve, as they put out a call for help. … Family members asked local politicians for help getting their father home safely. On Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tufaa was on his way back to Minnesota. ‘After my office worked with State Department officials, I’m relieved to see that Tashitaa Tufaa has been released from detainment and is on his way back to the United States,’ said Klobuchar in a statement.”
Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities
For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
Pregnant woman fatally shot outside Lakeville Amazon warehouse; baby delivered
WCCO TV staff report that a pregnant woman was fatally shot outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Lakeville Sunday — and that Hennepin Healthcare staff delivered the baby, in unknown condition. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports longtime Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman says she won’t run for an...
