elkhornmediagroup.com
Council to consider replacing its ladder truck
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council will consider an emergency request from Fire Chief Jim Critchley for the purchase of a new platform aerial ladder truck, which is valued at more than $1.7 million dollars at today’s (Tuesday) 7 p.m. meeting. Critchley said the current truck, purchased in 2005, is the only ladder truck in the county with a bucket on the ladder. It is out of service due to the unavailability of a $19,000 replacement part.
Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
FOX 11 and 41
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Erosion forces roped off area at McNary
UMATILLA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has roped off the hillside on the south shore near McNary Lock and Dam due to hazardous conditions created by an erosion event. On January 6 at 10:30 p.m., a potable water tank overflowed causing the erosion. USACE said the area...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Four Day Weeks, Food Services and More News for the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – La Grande School District has several projects underway ranging from a proposed transition to a four-day school week to a changeover in food services. In a recent update, Superintendent George Mendoza shared what the district’s been working on behind the scenes as of the last school board meeting.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City of Cove Hosting Special Meeting to Discuss Financial Reporting
COVE – (Information from the City of Cove) The City of Cove will be hosting a special meeting, January 24, to discuss financial reporting. The agenda is as follows:. To submit public comment, send e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 3 pm the night of the meeting. Attendance to the meeting will be available virtually.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show updating Lighting System
UNION – (Release from Eastern Oregon Livestock Show) Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is excited to announce being awarded $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to help install new exterior lighting for the arena. The EOLS grounds are in need of a new exterior lighting system. The 40-year-old lighting system is not only outdated but replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City launches a projects website
PENDLETON – Pendleton residents can satisfy their curiosity about projects that are underway in the Round-Up City with a new website. Public Works Director Bob Patterson says the site is the result of months of hard work. “We’ve been at this most of last year in trying to organize...
A Tri-City Herald letter writer is concerned for the U.S. if Trump is elected in 2024 | Opinion
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 01/12/2023
elkhornmediagroup.com
Volunteers Needed for Riverside Park Playground Replacement
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department needs your help! The beloved Riverside Park playground, built 20 years ago, is in need of replacement. We’re looking for dedicated parents, community members, businesses to help pick our new playground design, fundraise, and help write grants for the project.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
610KONA
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Treatment center gets the green light
PENDLETON – The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation has been granted a conditional use permit to design and build a 30,000 square foot treatment facility at 1385 S.W. Second Street, which is zoned high density residential. The action came following a public hearing at the meeting of the Pendleton Planning Commission yesterday (Thursday).
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused child rapist pleads guilty
RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Weekend DUIs keep police busy
TRI-CITIES – Law enforcement agencies kept busy over the weekend making two separate DUI arrests following injury collisions in both Kennewick and Richland. On Saturday, Kennewick police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to collision between a vehicle and parked camper trailer near West Fourth Avenue and South Union Street.
KTVB
Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
nbcrightnow.com
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
