PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council will consider an emergency request from Fire Chief Jim Critchley for the purchase of a new platform aerial ladder truck, which is valued at more than $1.7 million dollars at today’s (Tuesday) 7 p.m. meeting. Critchley said the current truck, purchased in 2005, is the only ladder truck in the county with a bucket on the ladder. It is out of service due to the unavailability of a $19,000 replacement part.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO