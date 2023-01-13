ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Council to consider replacing its ladder truck

PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council will consider an emergency request from Fire Chief Jim Critchley for the purchase of a new platform aerial ladder truck, which is valued at more than $1.7 million dollars at today’s (Tuesday) 7 p.m. meeting. Critchley said the current truck, purchased in 2005, is the only ladder truck in the county with a bucket on the ladder. It is out of service due to the unavailability of a $19,000 replacement part.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Erosion forces roped off area at McNary

UMATILLA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has roped off the hillside on the south shore near McNary Lock and Dam due to hazardous conditions created by an erosion event. On January 6 at 10:30 p.m., a potable water tank overflowed causing the erosion. USACE said the area...
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Four Day Weeks, Food Services and More News for the La Grande School District

LA GRANDE – La Grande School District has several projects underway ranging from a proposed transition to a four-day school week to a changeover in food services. In a recent update, Superintendent George Mendoza shared what the district’s been working on behind the scenes as of the last school board meeting.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

City of Cove Hosting Special Meeting to Discuss Financial Reporting

COVE – (Information from the City of Cove) The City of Cove will be hosting a special meeting, January 24, to discuss financial reporting. The agenda is as follows:. To submit public comment, send e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 3 pm the night of the meeting. Attendance to the meeting will be available virtually.
COVE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon Livestock Show updating Lighting System

UNION – (Release from Eastern Oregon Livestock Show) Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is excited to announce being awarded $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to help install new exterior lighting for the arena. The EOLS grounds are in need of a new exterior lighting system. The 40-year-old lighting system is not only outdated but replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.
UNION, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

City launches a projects website

PENDLETON – Pendleton residents can satisfy their curiosity about projects that are underway in the Round-Up City with a new website. Public Works Director Bob Patterson says the site is the result of months of hard work. “We’ve been at this most of last year in trying to organize...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Volunteers Needed for Riverside Park Playground Replacement

LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande Parks & Recreation Department needs your help! The beloved Riverside Park playground, built 20 years ago, is in need of replacement. We’re looking for dedicated parents, community members, businesses to help pick our new playground design, fundraise, and help write grants for the project.
LA GRANDE, OR
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Treatment center gets the green light

PENDLETON – The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation has been granted a conditional use permit to design and build a 30,000 square foot treatment facility at 1385 S.W. Second Street, which is zoned high density residential. The action came following a public hearing at the meeting of the Pendleton Planning Commission yesterday (Thursday).
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Weekend DUIs keep police busy

TRI-CITIES – Law enforcement agencies kept busy over the weekend making two separate DUI arrests following injury collisions in both Kennewick and Richland. On Saturday, Kennewick police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to collision between a vehicle and parked camper trailer near West Fourth Avenue and South Union Street.
KENNEWICK, WA
KTVB

Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy