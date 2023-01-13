Read full article on original website
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Black Teacher Told 'Go Back To Africa' Sues School Over Race Discrimination
In a lawsuit, former teacher Tiffany Wright accuses Santa Monica's New Roads School of fostering a hostile and discriminatory work environment and wrongfully terminating her.
Washington Examiner
Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
Voices: ‘Her case haunts me’: These horrific murders show North America is not doing enough to help Indigenous women
On August 28, 2001, Twilight Crooks – a 15-year-old Arapaho girl – left her house in Plano, Kentucky, after receiving a late-night phone call. No one knows where she was going, who she was meeting, or why she left to see them. Two weeks later, Twilight was found dead in a wooded area five miles from home. I had the responsibility of reporting on Twilight’s case for The Independent. Her case has haunted me since I was a student at Western Kentucky University, where I lived with one of her high school classmates. Twilight, however, is but one of thousands...
Criminologist Raises Questions About Bryan Kohberger's 'Disturbing' Posts
"We're getting some indications of his personality through his online persona, but we need to understand him offline as well," Kathy Canning-Mello said.
Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus
A Minnesota liberal arts professor who was allegedly fired after showing students images of Muhammad in a class about Islamic art warned students about the works in the syllabus. Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, issued a syllabus warning students that the class would contain images of holy figures, including the prophet Muhammad and the Buddha, according to a New York Times report Sunday. Students were told they could contact her with any concerns about the course material, but none did, according to the report. Prater also reportedly warned students that a painting containing an image of Muhammad was going to...
Tri-City Herald
Home Depot founder says rise of ‘socialism’ makes people too lazy for work. Is he right? | Opinion
Is our society getting fat and lazy? The co-founder of Home Depot thinks so. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Bernie Marcus says he wouldn’t be successful if he started his chain of home-improvement stores today. “We would end up with 15, 16 stores,” Marcus said. “I...
Are Entrepreneurs the Real Race Revolutionaries? | Opinion
There are 10 million minority-owned small businesses in America, generating $2 trillion of annual wealth.
Phys.org
Five types of threat: How those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence
Events like the riots in Brazil, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection two years before it and the mass shooting at the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub each occurred after certain groups repeatedly directed dangerous rhetoric against others. It's the reason elected officials in the U.S. have begun examining the role language plays in provoking violence.
Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car mandate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP...
TechRadar
Native American group urge Apache to change its name
Natives in Tech, a charitable organization founded to empower Native American peoples by offering networking events among other initiatives, has urged The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) to change its name out of respect for the Indigenous culture that it is said to appropriate. In a blog post (opens in new...
Decriminalizing drugs respects the research and honors compassionate Americans | Opinion
Ren Brabenec is a freelance writer, columnist, and addiction expert in Nashville, Tennessee. After speaking with 6,000 addicts and their families, I'm convinced our justice system’s negative stigma towards drug users is the greatest barrier to addicts getting help. Now that two-thirds of Americans support eliminating criminal penalties for drug possession, it’s time to demand policymakers move away from incarceration towards decriminalization and treatment.
msn.com
The most liberal colleges in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: While there is no indisputable proof that there are more liberals than conservatives in academia—and while it is likely that arguments against political bias have more to do with ideological challenges than oppression—the perception that higher education is overwhelmingly liberal is a persistent one. A recurring theme in some conservative circles is that U.S. colleges are too liberal in general: Reporting from The Conversation holds that certain activists "have claimed that universities brainwash students and indoctrinate them into believing a liberal ideology." It is true, though, that some schools are more liberal than others. Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology, schools that exist in more liberal regions of the country, and schools that are progressive by design. These schools tend to be among the most prestigious, largest, and best-endowed schools in the United States. Stacker consulted the Niche college explorer site in order to determine the 50 most liberal universities and colleges in America. For this gallery, we ranked schools' liberalism based on students' reviews of the schools' campus communities. These reviews weighed the political leaning of the reviewer, if the reviewer attends or has attended the school, and the reviewer's opinion of it. Niche's methodology considered students' self-reported political leanings while at the college they currently or recently attend(ed); and the results of student surveys (data released and accurate as of January 2022) on campus political preferences, specifically liberal students' opinions about the political leanings of students at the college they currently or recently attend(ed). Keep reading to find out which schools are the country's most liberal. You may also like: Best private colleges in every state Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
VP Harris Announces $100M Initiative for Young African Leaders
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new $100 million government initiative aimed to support young African leaders. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) advances leadership and entrepreneurial traits amongst a select group of African-based participants and connects them with American leaders to engage in academic and leadership training. The initiative is under the arm of the Department of State and USAID and is funded and managed by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track
Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
Co-founder of Home Depot Blames Laziness and Glorification of Socialism for U.S. Labor Shortage
Bernie Marcus.Photo byRobert Hoffstutter/Wikimedia Commons. As the labor shortage in the United States continues, many experts have opined ‘The Great Resignation’ is due to the Boomer generation retiring, a talent and experience shortage from younger generations, job burnout, and a host of other reasons.
Stanford University’s Fickle Commitment to Science, Part 2
A good example of Stanford's embrace of radical, anti-scientific views was the university’s invitation in 2020 to notorious charlatan Vandana Shiva to present the prestigious 8th Annual Stephen H. Schneider Lecture. Shiva's talk, "Soil not Oil: Biodiversity-based Agriculture to Address the Climate Crisis.” In it, she called for an end to large-scale industrial agriculture because of the effects she alleged these methods have on climate change, biodiversity, and food security.
