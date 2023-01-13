ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

WBKO

Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit by Glasgow Police. Aaron Clark, 29, was charged with speeding, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Glasgow woman charged with murder

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Three dead in Barren County car crash

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren County Public Schools host the 9th annual MLK Jr. Celebration

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

