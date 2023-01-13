Read full article on original website
Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit by Glasgow Police. Aaron Clark, 29, was charged with speeding, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.
Glasgow woman charged with murder
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
Three dead in Barren County car crash
Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years
Warren County Public Schools host the 9th annual MLK Jr. Celebration
Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee. Final. Pope John Paul II 54. Bowling Green 67. Final. Lebanon 51.
WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of...
