One glance at the wooden beams set into the facade, the metal window boxes filled with clay pots, and the wooden shutters is enough to fall under the spell of this Tudor-style home. Heading up the narrow brick walkway to the front door feel like walking into a fairytale that happens to be set in Southern California.
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to cleaning house, few cultural icons have inspired joy (and tidy homes) quite like Marie Kondo. Her gentle and minimalist organizational methods have charmed even the most maximalist of decorators the world over, and now you can incorporate them into your home with a touch of her style. If you’ve got some KonMari-ing on your agenda this year, then you’ve got to check out the Netflix star’s line of organizational essentials at The Container Store.
THERE'S one massive mistake you're probably making when cleaning and it might mean your house is still dirty. According to cleaning expert Melissa Maker, homeowners don't realise you can't just spray and wipe. Explaining on her YouTube channel Clean My Space, Melissa admitted she used to be guilty of the...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Comforters, whether down or down alternative, have never been a welcome addition to my bed. I grew up with the bed blanket-lightweight coverlet combo. I never had to deal with stuffing a comforter into a duvet cover — until I started working here last year. I’ve been highly suspicious of comforters, because they require the extra duvet cover, which seems like more work than it’s worth. And, when I have slept under them in my friends’ houses, they’ve been horrifically stifling, and I wake up drenched in sweat. My opinion of comforters was forever altered late last year when I got to try Quince’s Premium Down Alternative Comforter.
Yes, the trick to shopping online is almost always to check customer reviews — but taking a close look at product pictures will help, too. They’ll usually display the item in motion so that you can see exactly what you’re ordering, and the products on this list are backed with those kinds of images.
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
It might be the middle of winter, but H&M Home is already looking ahead to warmer spring days. The company recently announced its spring 2023 home collection, which arrived in stores and online on January 5. “Brighter days are upon us with organic shapes, harmonious patterns, and hues ranging from...
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My dog Georgia and I moved from Bushwick, Brooklyn to this apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan during the height of the pandemic. It was very difficult to find new housing back when in-person tours were rarely allowed. I work in real estate in NYC myself and know exactly how honest or dishonest a single ad online can be. I really had to just trust my gut on a decision and I’d say I nailed it!
Most people can agree that certain original details in homes are major selling points: hardwood floors in great condition, plenty of well-maintained windows, and working fireplaces. Other features can be more polarizing. Some prefer closed floorplans, while others choose to tear down as many walls as possible; some love wood paneling while others opt for plain drywall instead. Vintage tile, though? That can be considered trash or treasure, depending on who you’re talking to. Now, I can absolutely understand disliking one’s tile. In a previous apartment bath of mine, every inch of the bathroom was covered in garish yellow and brown tile, and when combined with an outdated sliding shower door and builder-grade finishes, let’s just say the space was a sore sight.
When you wake up to a fresh snowfall, you might have visions of getting out there to throw snowballs and make snow angels. But before you make too many footprints in that even layer of snow, you might want to glance around. Freshly fallen snow can reveal a few things...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.
