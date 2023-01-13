Read full article on original website
Related
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
Favianna Rodriguez on the Intersection of Art, Social Change, and Climate Action (Exclusive)
“When our stories become so abundant, and you see art that is so abundant that it becomes the new normal — that's when policies then will start to flow, because people's minds have shifted,” Favianna Rodriguez tells Green Matters on a recent video call. Article continues below advertisement.
‘Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope’ Documentary: What It’s About, How to Watch, and More
While we love a true crime documentary, there's nothing better than snuggling up under a flannel blanket with a highly insightful climate documentary — that's why Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope is currently at the top of all our watch lists right now. Prince Albert II of Monaco hosts...
British Columbia Is Experiencing the Wrath of King Tides — What Does That Mean?
The tides change on a daily basis across the planet, thanks to the glorious work of the moon, and for the most part, we're grateful for it. But King Tides are an entirely different story — they wreak havoc in communities worldwide. Currently, cities across British Columbia are gearing...
A Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass by Earth: How to See It
If you enjoy taking in a celestial event, you'll be excited to learn about a rare green comet that is making its presence known in early 2023. The comet, which has not been visible from Earth in tens of thousands of years, is going to be an exciting sight to behold.
Netflix’s New Documentary ‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari’ Focuses on Telling Survivors' Stories
In Netflix’s new documentary ‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari,’ survivors tell their stories from the day of the tragic New Zealand volcano eruption. Hearing others’ first-hand accounts of a situation that most only see in movies can be pretty enthralling for viewers. This emotional film is...
Sustainable Engineering Is the Future — But What Is It Exactly?
Especially during the ongoing climate crisis, it's crucial to remember our planet's resources are finite. And with some countries more vulnerable than others, succumbing to the effects of global warming on a regular basis, we must more forward with the environment in mind. This brings us to sustainable engineering, a...
The Ozone Layer Is Technically Healing — but Real Progress Might Take a While
We know that human activities are responsible for harming the planet, and the ozone layer is no exception. Thanks to our endless contribution of emissions, we’ve caused quite a bit of damage, so much so that we’ve managed to create an actual hole in the ozone layer — which is a protective layer of the Earth.
Stephen Fry Narrates New Docuseries 'A Year on Planet Earth,' Showcasing Wild Animals Growing Up
There's so much incredible nature out there that a standalone documentary isn't always enough to adequately capture its beauty. In many instances, a multi-episode docuseries is now required. And the latest nature docuseries to debut, A Year on Planet Earth on Fox Nation, definitely takes advantage of this longer format.
Agent Orange and Its Environmental Impact: The History Behind the Dangerous Herbicide Mixture
It’s not uncommon for people to avoid using chemicals in their gardens and on their lawns. Chemical-filled weedkillers like herbicides are typically avoided due to their human and environmental risks, which is just what happened with Agent Orange. The consequences of this herbicide mixture are incredibly widespread — Agent...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0