Wisconsin State

Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it

Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
A Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass by Earth: How to See It

If you enjoy taking in a celestial event, you'll be excited to learn about a rare green comet that is making its presence known in early 2023. The comet, which has not been visible from Earth in tens of thousands of years, is going to be an exciting sight to behold.
Sustainable Engineering Is the Future — But What Is It Exactly?

Especially during the ongoing climate crisis, it's crucial to remember our planet's resources are finite. And with some countries more vulnerable than others, succumbing to the effects of global warming on a regular basis, we must more forward with the environment in mind. This brings us to sustainable engineering, a...
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

