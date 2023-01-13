ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

menifee247.com

Freeway crash kills three, including Paloma Valley student

Three people died in a solo vehicle freeway crash Monday morning, including a female student at Paloma Valley High School, authorities said. The collision took place at about 3:58 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway transition to the southbound 15 Freeway, according to a CHP news release. The driver of a 2008 Charger, traveling in moderate rain, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go off the edge of the road. The vehicle then struck a metal pole and burst into flames.
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Channel

Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market Feb 2nd

Meet your first responders at Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., this family event will feature vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards. Throughout Public Safety Night, Oceanside police officers, firefighters and lifeguards will be handing out...
OCEANSIDE, CA
times-advocate.com

Elderly man assaulted a second time in Kit Carson Park

A 74-year-old longtime Escondido resident who runs 9 miles every other day and passes through Kit Carson Park each time has allegedly been assaulted for the second time in four months. He says he was attacked on Wednesday, January 11 , around 10:30 a.m. Previously he was attacked in September.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
SAN DIEGO, CA

