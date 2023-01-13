Read full article on original website
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
DUI suspected after car hits woman at UTC Mall: police
A woman is recovering after being hit by a car while walking into the UTC Mall, Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Woman hit by car at UTC mall, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run
A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI and hit-and-run after his vehicle struck and injured a 65-year-old woman who was entering the Westfield UTC mall from the parking structure.
menifee247.com
Freeway crash kills three, including Paloma Valley student
Three people died in a solo vehicle freeway crash Monday morning, including a female student at Paloma Valley High School, authorities said. The collision took place at about 3:58 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway transition to the southbound 15 Freeway, according to a CHP news release. The driver of a 2008 Charger, traveling in moderate rain, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go off the edge of the road. The vehicle then struck a metal pole and burst into flames.
San Diego Channel
Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
San Diego Channel
Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
northcountydailystar.com
Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market Feb 2nd
Meet your first responders at Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., this family event will feature vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards. Throughout Public Safety Night, Oceanside police officers, firefighters and lifeguards will be handing out...
times-advocate.com
Elderly man assaulted a second time in Kit Carson Park
A 74-year-old longtime Escondido resident who runs 9 miles every other day and passes through Kit Carson Park each time has allegedly been assaulted for the second time in four months. He says he was attacked on Wednesday, January 11 , around 10:30 a.m. Previously he was attacked in September.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
San Diego Channel
Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
Road-raged man in BMW shoots at man in Ocean Beach after verbal fight
SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at after exiting Interstate 8 in Ocean Beach Saturday morning when a BMW driver who was allegedly driving erratically approached his vehicle and started a verbal altercation. Authorities were called to Catalina Court, a residential street in Ocean Beach, around 10:25 a.m....
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
El Cajon mobile home goes up in flames
A fire destroyed an empty mobile home Monday, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue.
Four people escape safely after plane crash at Montgomery Field
Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.
Pedestrian hit in North County while reportedly pushing bike in crosswalk
A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
Customer spike for tire centers as more potholes appear
The much-needed rain is creating pothole problems for drivers, but it's the opposite for tire centers benefiting with lots of business.
Passengers Safe After Small Plane Crashes at Montgomery-Gibbs Airport
Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Fire crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat...
