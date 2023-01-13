Three people died in a solo vehicle freeway crash Monday morning, including a female student at Paloma Valley High School, authorities said. The collision took place at about 3:58 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway transition to the southbound 15 Freeway, according to a CHP news release. The driver of a 2008 Charger, traveling in moderate rain, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go off the edge of the road. The vehicle then struck a metal pole and burst into flames.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO