Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
Hot 104.7
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Sasquatch 107.7
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
boreal.org
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard. Allan and his wife moved...
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Bryan Dijkhuizen
Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MessageMedia and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ty D.
Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
KROC News
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
KOIN 6 News
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
knsiradio.com
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sasquatch 107.7
