NBC’s ‘Night Court’ Freshens Up a Sitcom Classic: TV Review
The original show, which ran for nine seasons, was the brainchild of Reinhold Weege, a spark plug of a television writer who earned three Emmys for the show. He had previously won an Emmy for his work on “Barney Miller,” which explains his skill with comedies about the absurdities underlying social institutions. With “Night Court,” Weege, who died in 2012, built a steel trap of a workplace sitcom about a judge and courtroom staff at the nation’s weirdest hall of justice. (It’s based on the New York City Criminal Court, which processes and arraigns Manhattan’s accused until past midnight.)
Variety Reveals Industry-Leading Lineup for Sundance Film Festival Interview Studio Presented by Audible
Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival this year with its annual Interview Studio, presented by Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the interview studio will be distributed across Variety.com as well as Variety and Audible’s social media channels (Instagram: @audible, @Variety; Twitter: @audible_com, @Variety; TikTok: @audible, @VarietyMagazine), beginning on Friday, Jan. 20.
Critical Role Cast on ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: ‘Sillier, Darker, Bigger and Badder’
As with the first season, Prime Video will release Season 2 of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show in three-episode weekly batches, culminating in 12 episodes total. In the new series, the Vox Machina heroes/antiheroes face off against a powerful foursome of dragons called the Chroma Conclave, which spew ice and acid, have nearly impenetrable armor and threaten to destroy the world of Exandria.
Bruce Gowers, Emmy-Winning Director of ‘American Idol,‘ ’Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video, Dies at 82
Bruce Gowers, the Emmy award-winning director of “American Idol: The Search for a Superstar” and the original video for “Bohemian Rhapsody” died Jan. 15 in his Santa Monica home after suffering from an acute respiratory infection, according to family members. He was 82. Between 2002 and...
‘Avatar 3’ Is Told Through the Eyes of Lo’ak, Says James Cameron: ‘We Have a Different Narrator for Each’ of the Next Three Sequels
Jake Sully is about to be replaced by his own son. In a recent interview on “Soundtracking with Edith Bowman,” James Cameron let it slip that his “Avatar” franchise will feature a different narrator for each of the remaining three sequels. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was the narrator in “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” For the upcoming and still-untitled “Avatar 3,” which is now post-production, Jake’s son Lo’ak (played by Britain Dalton via motion capture) will take over as narrator.
Channing Tatum Hated ‘G.I. Joe‘ So Much He Tried to Turn It Down Seven Times, Asked to Be Killed Off in Sequel: ’I Obviously Didn’t Want to Do It’
Channing Tatum has already gone on record saying he hated starring in 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” so it’s not too surprising to hear the actor’s most recent revelation that he tried to avoid acting in the movie almost a dozen times. Participating in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, Tatum said he tried passing on “The Rise of Cobra” seven times but was forced to star in the Paramount tentpole.
Rock legend Nick Cave excoriates San Francisco’s ChatGPT ‘travesty’
Nick Cave, the seminal Australian rock figure who helmed the Bad Seeds, had plenty to say about ChatGPT, the text-based chat tech developed by buzzy San Francisco startup OpenAI. In a letter published Monday in his "The Red Hand Files" newsletter, Cave talked about the humanity of art, the “emerging...
BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning
Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...
