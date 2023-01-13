Read full article on original website
Republicans call Biden greedy for charging his son $50k monthly to rent a bed in his home, some call it money laundering
The GOP took to the internet to call President Biden "greedy" for allegedly making his son pay $50,000 a month in rental payments just to rent a bed in his home, and others called it money laundering.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
McConnell calls on special counsels to treat Biden and Trump docs "exactly the same way"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice's special counsels to treat President Biden and former President Trump equally during the investigations into their possession of classified documents. The big picture: McConnell, who has publicly feuded with Trump for years, appeared to join GOP lawmakers...
Trump: "We'll handle that" if DeSantis challenges him for 2024
Former President Trump said during an interview this week that "we'll handle that" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) challenges him for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Why it matters: Recent polling has showed that Trump, the only Republican to have announced a 2024 presidential bid so far, has faced a drop in base support. Meanwhile voters have said they'd favor DeSantis, who has not publicly announced his intentions for the 2024 election.
McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
GOP Rep. George Santos gets House committee seats despite blowback
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has secured two committee assignments, despite receiving growing blowback for fabricating key details of his background that were central to his campaign, a committee spokesperson confirmed. Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have called on Santos to resign, and the freshman lawmaker faces numerous investigations...
Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
What we know about the former GOP candidate arrested for shootings at N.M. Democrats' homes
Police say they have arrested the suspected "mastermind" behind some of the recent shootings at the homes and offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico. The big picture: The attacks come amid a growing number of threats and attacks targeting political figures and elected officials. Local and federal authorities...
What members of Congress are saying about Biden document probe
Members of Congress weighed in Sunday on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found from when President Biden was vice president. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called Biden's residence in Delaware a "crime scene" after documents with classified markings were discovered.
Government witnesses testify against Jan. 6 rioter
The trial for a man photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette — began last week.State of play: Barnett faces eight charges, including theft of government property, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding — Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 presidential election. Two charges cite alleged possession of a deadly weapon while he was in the Capitol building.The weapon in question was a stun gun/walking stick combo purchased a week before Jan. 6, according to...
What's at stake for Musk in shareholder trial over 2018 Tesla tweets
Elon Musk will try to defend himself against claims of securities fraud over 2018 tweets saying he had secured funding to take Tesla private in a trial that began this week in a San Francisco federal court. The big picture: The trial comes at a perilous time for Musk and...
House GOP seizes on Biden docs as new attack line
The classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his Delaware home have provided fresh fodder for Republicans who have vowed to unleash a torrent of investigations into the president. The big picture: Republicans have pledged to use their subpoena power to launch investigations into Biden, with some probes...
Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes
Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
WH counsel's office: Biden’s Wilmington home does not have visitor logs
The White House counsel's office said on Monday that President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, does not have visitor logs, according to a statement first reported by Fox News. Driving the news: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday requested the White House to release the visitor...
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday he will push to confirm President Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip Washington, after the agency suffered a mass outage to a crucial aviation system last week. Why it matters: The FAA has been without an administrator since March...
GOP Rep: National debt default a "real threat" that both sides must take seriously
The looming prospect of a default on the U.S. national debt poses a "real threat that both sides have to take serious," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday that the...
