Jake Sully is about to be replaced by his own son. In a recent interview on “Soundtracking with Edith Bowman,” James Cameron let it slip that his “Avatar” franchise will feature a different narrator for each of the remaining three sequels. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was the narrator in “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” For the upcoming and still-untitled “Avatar 3,” which is now post-production, Jake’s son Lo’ak (played by Britain Dalton via motion capture) will take over as narrator.

1 HOUR AGO