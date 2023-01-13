Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Avatar 3’ Is Told Through the Eyes of Lo’ak, Says James Cameron: ‘We Have a Different Narrator for Each’ of the Next Three Sequels
Jake Sully is about to be replaced by his own son. In a recent interview on “Soundtracking with Edith Bowman,” James Cameron let it slip that his “Avatar” franchise will feature a different narrator for each of the remaining three sequels. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was the narrator in “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” For the upcoming and still-untitled “Avatar 3,” which is now post-production, Jake’s son Lo’ak (played by Britain Dalton via motion capture) will take over as narrator.
SFGate
Bruce Gowers, Emmy-Winning Director of ‘American Idol,‘ ’Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video, Dies at 82
Bruce Gowers, the Emmy award-winning director of “American Idol: The Search for a Superstar” and the original video for “Bohemian Rhapsody” died Jan. 15 in his Santa Monica home after suffering from an acute respiratory infection, according to family members. He was 82. Between 2002 and...
Comments / 0