sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Detroit Lions DB A.J. Parker finds a new home
Though the offseason is not “officially” upon us, teams around the league have already started making roster moves, including signing players to Reserve/Future contracts. Prior to the 2022 season, cornerback A.J. Parker was waived by the Detroit Lions, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, according to reports, Parker has found a new home.
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign
The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Nearly 6 months, 3 ligament tears later, Ryan Jensen returns to Bucs lineup
TAMPA — Upon being introduced as an offensive starter on the video board during pregame introductions, Ryan Jensen drew a louder ovation than even his iconic quarterback. It wouldn’t be the only instance in which Tom Brady was upstaged on this unsightly evening, just the most poignant and unlikely one.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith
Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
The Vikings currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL draft
The Minnesota Vikings season came to an abrupt stop on Sunday when they lost 31-24 to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. This leaves the team focused on the offseason, including the NFL draft. The Vikings are slated only to have four picks...
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) designated to return, practicing on Tuesday
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been designated to return from the injured reserve. Kansas City will have 21 days to evaluate Edwards-Helaire's recovery from his ankle injury that sidelined the running back for seven games. If the 23-year old is active during the playoffs, expect a committee role alongside Isaiah Pacheco on early downs while Jerick McKinnon plays mostly on passing situations.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken to the hospital with concussion after being injured in Monday night's game, coach says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken to a hospital with a concussion after an injury during a NFL Wild-Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday, his coach said.
Ex-Lions offensive coordinator fired by Chargers after playoff collapse
ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after the team blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round. Lombardi previously served in the same role for the Detroit Lions in 2014 and 2015. The Chargers built a 27-0 lead over...
markerzone.com
SURPRISING NAME HITS THE WAIVER WIRE ON SUNDAY
A surprising name has landed on the waiver wire on Sunday afternoon. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Nick Caamano have been placed on waivers. Nedeljkovic, 27, hasn't had a great season so far, appearing in nine games for the Red...
Michigan football getting a pair of guards back for nation's top offensive line
It's a big time for Michigan football repeats: First, back-to-back Big Ten championships, back-to-back College Football Playoff berths and then back-to-back winners of the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line. The Wolverines' chances of hitting the three-peat may have just increased this week. U-M will have...
Brad Holmes explains Dan Campbell’s ‘elite ability’
Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and it did not take long for them to gain quite a few fans. In fact, heading into the season, many’ experts’ predicted the Lions would make a run at a playoff spot. But, when the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, some fans and ‘experts’ suggested that Campbell could lose his job. One person who would have laughed at those people is Lions’ GM, Brad Holmes.
Yardbarker
Jets Claim NT Isaiah Mack Off Waivers From Seahawks
It is worth noting that Mack will not officially be on the Jets’ roster until after the Super Bowl. Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans. Tennessee opted to waive Mack...
