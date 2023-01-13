ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions DB A.J. Parker finds a new home

Though the offseason is not “officially” upon us, teams around the league have already started making roster moves, including signing players to Reserve/Future contracts. Prior to the 2022 season, cornerback A.J. Parker was waived by the Detroit Lions, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, according to reports, Parker has found a new home.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign

The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith

Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) designated to return, practicing on Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been designated to return from the injured reserve. Kansas City will have 21 days to evaluate Edwards-Helaire's recovery from his ankle injury that sidelined the running back for seven games. If the 23-year old is active during the playoffs, expect a committee role alongside Isaiah Pacheco on early downs while Jerick McKinnon plays mostly on passing situations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
markerzone.com

SURPRISING NAME HITS THE WAIVER WIRE ON SUNDAY

A surprising name has landed on the waiver wire on Sunday afternoon. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Nick Caamano have been placed on waivers. Nedeljkovic, 27, hasn't had a great season so far, appearing in nine games for the Red...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Brad Holmes explains Dan Campbell’s ‘elite ability’

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and it did not take long for them to gain quite a few fans. In fact, heading into the season, many’ experts’ predicted the Lions would make a run at a playoff spot. But, when the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, some fans and ‘experts’ suggested that Campbell could lose his job. One person who would have laughed at those people is Lions’ GM, Brad Holmes.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jets Claim NT Isaiah Mack Off Waivers From Seahawks

It is worth noting that Mack will not officially be on the Jets’ roster until after the Super Bowl. Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans. Tennessee opted to waive Mack...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy