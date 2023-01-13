ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Woodturning 101 back by popular demand

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall and the West Virginia Woodturners Association (WVWA) continue their partnership to offer Woodturning 101 as part of the Spring 2023 Class & Workshop Series. The six-week introduction to woodturning course will take place at Lee Street Studios in Lewisburg. It is a part of the Appalachian Heritage Series which is designed to introduce new students to old traditions by experiencing hands-on opportunities to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts.

During the six-week series, students will begin with a review of safety issues and equipment, including tool usage and sharpening, before moving on to wood selection and preparation. Design concepts will be discussed as students learn turning, sanding and finishing techniques. All students will experience hands-on the steps necessary to produce their own bowl from start to finish. The long-term goal of this series is for students to gain the knowledge and confidence to enjoy woodturning at the WVWA studio on their own.

Woodturning 101 will take place in the WVWA woodturning shop at Lee Street Studios, located at 232 North Lee Street, Lewisburg. A rotating cast of West Virginia Woodturners Association members will provide instruction, including WVWA club officers Ron Manning, Gary DeGraff, George Boxwell, Bruce Brenneman and Mike Cope. Maximum class size is limited to four students (must be 18 or older). Section 1 takes place Saturdays, Feb. 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Section 2 takes place Saturdays, April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6 and 13, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The West Virginia Woodturners Association provides woodturners in southeastern West Virginia and western Virginia with an opportunity to meet other turners, enhance their skills, and share their skills and interests in woodturning. Send an email to info@wvwoodturners.com to request additional information about the club and its activities.

Limited scholarships for classes and workshops are available for students ages 50 and over thanks to the Mary B. Nickell Foundation.

The post Woodturning 101 back by popular demand appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
