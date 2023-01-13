Greenbrier County Schools announces 2023-2024 school calendar survey and forums

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Planning is underway for the 2023-2024 school calendar, and Greenbrier County Schools invites parents, students, staff and community members to complete a brief online school calendar survey at greenbriercountyschools.org.

The survey closes on Friday, Jan. 20. Calendar options and a planning guide are available on the district’s website. Additionally, Greenbrier County Schools will host public forums regarding the calendar on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at New River Community and Technical College.

“Feedback from parents, students, staff and community members is needed and welcomed as we make decisions about school start dates, scheduled breaks, and scheduled make-up days. We invite the input and encourage interested stakeholders to login and participate in our calendar forums,” states Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

Under provisions of the West Virginia State Code §18-5-45 and State Board of Education Policy 3234, each county board must prepare a school calendar for the upcoming year and submit it to the state superintendent of schools for approval. Calendars must meet guidelines and requirements outlined in state code and state board policy.

The 2023-2024 school calendar will be on the agenda for approval at the regular meeting of the board of education on March 14.

