Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 RB Recap: Blake ‘The Great’ and The Don are college football’s best one-two punch
Good things tended to come in pairs for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards; two 60+ yard runs to pull away from Penn State; two 75+ yard runs to blow out the Buckeyes. It isn’t a stretch to say Michigan had the best running game in America, and the best the Wolverines have had in most living memories.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Ohio four-star makes weekend trip to Ann Arbor
While most of recruiting has been in limbo since the season ended, these next few weeks are shaping up to be eventful with Michigan hosting multiple junior days. Several touted prospects are expected to attend, but things actually kicked off this past weekend when a couple big-time recruits came up for a visit.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s hoops jumps a few spots in latest AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team jumped three spots in the latest AP Poll and is now ranked No. 14. The Wolverines earned two more conference wins this week, beating Purdue, 80-59, before taking down Michigan State, 70-55. Fifth-year guard Leigha Brown led Michigan in scoring in both games, scoring 21 against Purdue and 17 against Michigan State.
Maize n Brew
Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson returning for fifth season
Announced on his Instagram page, Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson will return to Ann Arbor for his fifth year. The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder from Greenwich, Connecticut will don the Maize and Blue for one final season, as 2023 is his last year of eligibility. Johnson has been a huge part...
Maize n Brew
2023 offensive depth chart for Michigan football, January edition
The college football offseason is just in its infancy, but we here at Maize n Brew are fanatics of the sport. We live, breathe, eat and sleep college football. There is nothing quite like it and, frankly, it’s one of the reasons I love this job so much. With...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball wins sloppy game against Northwestern
Coming off a pair of winnable but ultimately lost games on the road, the Michigan Wolverines needed to get back on track in a big way in front of their home crowd. Though it wasn’t a pretty performance, it was a clutch one — the Wolverines pulled out a 85-78 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats to right the ship.
Maize n Brew
2024 Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. reflects on breaking scoring record at Lovett High School
We’re just a few weeks into 2023, and 2024 Michigan Wolverines commit Christian Anderson Jr. has already earned a massive honor: despite only being mid-way through his junior season, he is now the all-time leading scorer at Lovett High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Anderson Jr., who doesn’t turn 17...
Maize n Brew
Michael Barrett returning to Michigan for sixth season
Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett announced on social media he will be returning for the 2023 season. This is huge news for the Wolverines, and the second big news of the day as right guard Zak Zinter announced he was coming back earlier today as well. Barrett had 37 tackles...
