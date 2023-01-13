ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Ohio four-star makes weekend trip to Ann Arbor

While most of recruiting has been in limbo since the season ended, these next few weeks are shaping up to be eventful with Michigan hosting multiple junior days. Several touted prospects are expected to attend, but things actually kicked off this past weekend when a couple big-time recruits came up for a visit.
Maize n Brew

Michigan women’s hoops jumps a few spots in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team jumped three spots in the latest AP Poll and is now ranked No. 14. The Wolverines earned two more conference wins this week, beating Purdue, 80-59, before taking down Michigan State, 70-55. Fifth-year guard Leigha Brown led Michigan in scoring in both games, scoring 21 against Purdue and 17 against Michigan State.
Maize n Brew

Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson returning for fifth season

Announced on his Instagram page, Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson will return to Ann Arbor for his fifth year. The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder from Greenwich, Connecticut will don the Maize and Blue for one final season, as 2023 is his last year of eligibility. Johnson has been a huge part...
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball wins sloppy game against Northwestern

Coming off a pair of winnable but ultimately lost games on the road, the Michigan Wolverines needed to get back on track in a big way in front of their home crowd. Though it wasn’t a pretty performance, it was a clutch one — the Wolverines pulled out a 85-78 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats to right the ship.
Maize n Brew

Michael Barrett returning to Michigan for sixth season

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett announced on social media he will be returning for the 2023 season. This is huge news for the Wolverines, and the second big news of the day as right guard Zak Zinter announced he was coming back earlier today as well. Barrett had 37 tackles...
