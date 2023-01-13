KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast

Read full article on original website
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
'Deep Trouble': Water Levels at California's Reservoirs Leaving Towns Dry
The state's reservoirs and groundwater levels may not completely recover despite the recent rainfall, and water shortages could result.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Biden to survey NorCal storm damage, flooding in Acampo, actor Jeremy Renner home from hospital
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Dry Tuesday before another system moves in Wednesday
Northern California gets the chance to dry out Tuesday before a fast-moving system moves in Wednesday evening, bringing some rain and snow. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Wednesday will start out with some patchy areas of fog with the occasional clouds by the afternoon. Then by sunset around 5 p.m., a...
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
postnewsgroup.com
California’s First African American Controller Malia Cohen Takes Office
Last week, Malia M. Cohen was sworn in as the first Black woman — and first African American — to serve as California’s state controller. On Monday, Jan. 2, the oath of office was administered by Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I am proud and honored to serve as...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: Biden to survey storm damages, Part of Highway 99 closed after flooding, Sac Co evacuation warning lifted
Northern California is drying out on Tuesday, but flooding continues to impact San Joaquin County. Highway 99 remains closed in both directions between Peltier Road north of Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi as crews work to remove floodwaters from the roadway. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: I-80 reopens in Sierra, Biden OKs major disaster declaration, Wilton Evacuation Order lifted
Northern California can expect much lighter amounts of rain on Sunday, a day after the region got hammered by heavy rainfall that flooded roadways and prompted another round of evacuation orders. In the Sierra, Interstate 80 has reopened with chain controls after heavy snowfall brought travel to a standstill. But...
KCRA.com
Super slow-going on Highway 50 as snow blanketed Sierra and Foothills on Monday
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Highway 50 through El Dorado County proved to be slow and dangerous to drive on Monday. The highway in both directions was packed with snow and peppered with icy spots. Snow in the Foothills and up to higher elevations made for a long drive home...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
Hiker Has Far Out Reaction to Waterspout Caught on Camera
Earlier this week, a hiker had the best reaction when he spotted a waterspout forming off the coast in California’s Sonoma County. Of course, we knew immediately where the person was from after watching the clip. In the clip, viewers watch in awe as the whirling sphere of air...
Driver Rescued After SUV Nearly Plunges From California Cliff
California firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road and was left dangling from a cliff, the front two tires hanging in mid-air while spray from the tempestuous sea below washed over the hood. On Saturday evening, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident....
Shirley Weber Is Sworn in as California’s First Elected Black Secretary of State
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media. On Jan 9, with the sound of African drumming in the background, Shirley Weber was sworn-in as the first-elected Black Secretary of State (SOS) of California and the 32nd person to hold the position.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Heavy snow continues in Sierra, rain tapers off in Valley
Snow is continuing to fall in the Sierra on Monday afternoon while the Valley is mostly dry, according to our weather team. But thunderstorms are possible from Stanislaus to Tuolumne Counties in the afternoon. Here’s what you can expect:. RAIN. Drying is expected into tonight, Meteorologist Tamera Berg said.
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
