Nashville, TN

Crews battle overnight townhome fire in Antioch

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Crews battled a fire at a townhome in Antioch overnight.

The Nashville Fire Department said a four-story townhome on Lenox Creekside Drive caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Friday. One person was inside, but was able to get out and alert neighbors. Officials said the home was without power for several days.

Fortunately, no one was burned, however one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for an ankle injury after jumping out of a window to safety.

Fire crews said at least two pets are missing in the unit that caught fire. One cat from a neighboring unit was rescued and has been reunited with its owners.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

