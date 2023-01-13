ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans to sell 3 Bethlehem churches are on hold after a dispute with the city. What went wrong?

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
St. John's Windish Lutheran Church in Bethlehem is seen Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The merger and sale of three Bethlehem churches is on hold as the Bethlehem Parking Authority is trying to seize St. John's Windish's parking lot by eminent domain. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

To the congregations of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem, a merger seemed like a natural choice.

As is the case with churches across the country — less than half of U.S. adults are churchgoers, down 20 points compared with 1999 — their membership had declined over the years.

So around three years ago, the congregations of St. John’s Windish Lutheran Evangelical Church, Light of Christ Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran began negotiations to combine their three churches. Members formed a unity team and a transition team, and began holding joint worships.

“You’re not sure when you set out on a journey where you’re going to go, but on every step of the way, it seemed like the right thing to do,” said Carol Henn, a congregation member and media spokesperson for St. John’s Windish. “The people in all three congregations are wonderful and have blended very nicely together.”

That process was scheduled to culminate last weekend in a vote to officially merge congregations and sell the three churches and a parking lot owned by St. John’s Windish.

But the process ground to a halt when the Bethlehem Parking Authority threatened to take the parking lot, on East Fourth Street across the road from the church, via eminent domain.

The parking authority has since backed down on the threat, but it’s unclear how and when the sale and merger will move forward. And to South Side Bethlehem residents, the legacy of a church that has been central to many of their lives is unknown.

As three churches come together, dispute centers on St. John’s Windish

St Peter’s on Vine Street was founded by German immigrants more than 120 years ago. The stone church building, with its ornate stained glass window just above the main doorway, is just one block from Lehigh University’s campus.

St. John’s Windish traces its roots back more than 110 years, to the influx of immigrants from the former Austro-Hungarian empire, specifically the Windish people, who come from Prekmurje, a mountainous region in modern-day Slovenia. It’s another historic building, stretching over nearly half the city block with a steeple that rises toward the top of Bethlehem’s skyline.

Light of Christ is on the city’s North Side and is a product of another merger of Bethlehem churches — St. Matthew’s Lutheran and Messiah Lutheran, which combined in 2017. The building, in a northeast Bethlehem neighborhood, is red brick and more modest than the two historic south Bethlehem churches.

St. John’s Windish church — and its parking lot — have been at the center of the ordeal.

To many South Side neighbors, St. John’s is more than just a church. It’s a fixture in a tightknit neighborhood known for its diversity, even to those who aren’t members of the congregation.

“St. John’s has always been part of the community,” said Rachel Leon, a Bethlehem City Council member and longtime South Side resident. “My story isn’t St. John’s story, but you can’t tell the story of Rachel without telling the story of St. John’s.”

“You talk to any South Side resident and they have some story, whether they go there to vote, went to a birthday party there, went to a resources fair at the gym or a summer camp,” said Anna Smith, a south Bethlehem resident and executive director of Community Action Bethlehem.

The church parking lot on East Fourth Street extends across an entire city block. It’s a notable plot of land as one of the only open spaces in the densely built and populated South Side neighborhood.

That is why the parking authority intervened, according to Executive Director Steve Fernstrom. The dense neighborhood could not afford to lose that many parking spaces: the authority has leased sections of the lot for use as public parking for over 20 years.

“What triggered this is just how important the lot is to the parking ecosystem in the neighborhood,” Fernstrom said. “It’s our job to protect the parking system and we have to be the voice for those residents.”

The eminent domain threat put the entire deal into jeopardy: Lawyers advised church officials that threat could lead to all three of the church properties being seized, according to a news release from the churches.

But the parking authority will not pursue eminent domain, after all; in a letter dated Jan. 11, the authority said it will “not stand in the way” of a future sale of the three properties. Instead, the authority said it expects the future property owner to abide by the authority’s lease with the church, which expires in 2026.

Bethlehem Parking Authority Chair Dino Cantelmi did not say why the parking authority switched course but said he supports the churches.

“My roots run deep in Bethlehem, I know a lot of the people that are involved and I certainly, personally do not want to stand in their way, and neither does the parking authority,” Cantelmi said.

Lehigh University or Bethlehem? Competing bids show rift

St. John’s’ deep-rooted legacy in the community is why news of the sale and merger brought mixed feelings for many neighbors.

The three churches received bids from Lehigh University and the city to buy the properties. Bethlehem originally bid $3.5 million while Lehigh University bid $3.7 million, but the city later announced it would match Lehigh’s offer.

Several residents have publicly urged the churches to sell to the city over Lehigh University. Their lack of trust is rooted in Lehigh University’s history on the South Side.

In the 1950s, Lehigh University took advantage of the federal government’s urban renewal policies to raze a south Bethlehem neighborhood and expand its campus.

That history of Bethlehem’s “lost neighborhood” is detailed in a 2013 Lehigh University project, called “Still Looking for You,” put together by the school’s library and technology team.

Leon said she is skeptical about Lehigh’s bid for St. John’s Windish in particular, as it is far from the bounds of Lehigh University’s campus. She worries it could be a further effort to encroach on the south Bethlehem community.

“There is a history here between south Bethlehem and Lehigh, and it is not a good one,” Leon said.

Lehigh University officials, although they have not detailed how they plan to use the space, said the school is committed to a “community-driven process” if it acquires the properties.

“We’ve entered this process in good faith and we see this purchase as creating opportunities for Lehigh to collaborate with the community, local and regional officials, and a range of neighborhood organizations,” university spokesperson Lori Friedman said in a statement.

Even with Lehigh’s commitment, neighbors see the city as a better choice for one reason: accountability. While Lehigh’s board of trustees is accountable to the students and university stakeholders, Bethlehem’s city council and mayor are elected by and accountable to Bethlehem residents, some argued.

“Lehigh is governed by a board of trustees who are charged with advancing the university’s mission,” Smith said. “Their board of trustees has no obligation to consider the impact of their actions on surrounding community.”

Bethlehem has said the city is likely to use the properties for affordable housing; city advocates have long called for the city to expand its affordable housing stock.

St. John’s council president Ken Remaly said the sale, which is still indefinitely postponed, could still go either way. Though the individual councils initially voted to accept Lehigh University’s offer, the full congregation could make a different decision.

The St. John’s Windish congregation held a meeting session last Sunday where local neighbors were invited to share their thoughts on the sale. Several, including Leon and Smith, urged the church to sell to the city instead of the university.

“I’ve never seen that, where the church would open their doors and let the community be part of the conversation, even though their future isn’t on the South Side,” Smith said. “It was a beautiful moment that this church did this outreach and let us come in.”

Remaly said the congregation took those public comments to heart. But it also must weigh the priorities of the community with the needs of the church; the amount the merged congregation receives from the sale will determine where its new church is located and allow it to continue programming.

“It was quite enlightening to hear from the community on South Side Bethlehem, and that didn’t fall on deaf ears,” Remaly said.

“We understand that what we do will possibly dramatically impact what happens on the South Side of Bethlehem,” he added. “But we have a delicate balance to make, because we also have a responsibility to the three congregations that are trying to merge together.”

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at liweber@mcall.com .

