Solvang Vet hospital is temporarily closed

The Solvang Veterinary Hospital is under a temporary closure after only being open for six months.

The business is anticipating an assessor's estimate of the storm damage on their property. Some of the damages include their x-ray machine is down, the computer server is destroyed, and the entire yard is wrecked.

The owner of the veterinary hospital, Dr. Belinda Abbott, said "The damage is overwhelming. Every time I'm optimistic, I get a little disheartened when I see it."

However, Abbott said she is taking it one day at a time and is grateful for the community in Solvang. Volunteers from all over the community came to help with the cleanup at the hospital after the storm subsided.

"I can't thank them enough. It's heartwarming to see people we barely know come out and help us" said Abbott.