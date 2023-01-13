Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm
HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
Kearney Hub
Hy-Vee's upcoming health fair offers nutrition tips, samples
KEARNEY – Start the New Year right by attending the second annual 2023 Hy-Vee Health Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee at 5210 Third Ave. Kaiti George, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, will showcase over 20 healthy sampling stations throughout the store. Local health and fitness-related businesses...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night
KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Kearney Hub
KHS swimmers second, third at Columbus meet
COLUMBUS — The Kearney High girls finished second and the boys were third at the Gene Cotter Invitational swim meet Friday and Saturday in Columbus. In the girls' team standings, Grand Island took first place with 246 points. Kearney was second with 197 and Fremont was third with 169.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Central Catholic students lead the way to Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance
GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Central Catholic seniors Lucy Ghaifan and Ishmael Nadir spoke up so GICC could have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off. Last year, the Sunday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, then-senior Wargak Tut approached Principal Jordan Engle about closing school to observe the holiday.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Concert Association continues strong with 4 concerts remaining this season
KEARNEY – Even though the season has already started, Carol Ellenwood wants to remind patrons that they can enjoy the remainder of the Kearney Concert Association’s season of musical concerts at an affordable price. With four concerts scheduled between February and May, Kearney Concert Association board members hope...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament
LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth. Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with...
Kearney Hub
Former Loper Jake Mandelko added to UNK football coaching staff
KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive back Jake Mandelko is the Lopers' new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. New Loper head coach Ryan Held made the announcement Monday, saying: "I'm excited to have Jake on our staff. He is a former Loper and he bleeds blue. He will coach our DL and Special Teams in the way he played for UNK. It will be done with DDT!”
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Pastor's Pen: Are you smarter than a sandhill crane?
Jeff Foxworthy’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” tests adult contestants on information they should have learned before junior high school. It is amazing how much information people forget. Participants advance toward the top prize of $1,000,000 by answering questions that start at lower grade levels...
Kearney Hub
UNK men fall just short of win at Fort Hays
HAYS, Kan. – All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game-ending run and help Fort Hays State edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 57-55, Saturday afternoon in Hays, Kan. Fort Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to 9-2 at home while the...
Kearney Hub
Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
Kearney Hub
Two Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High falls late to Bellevue West
KEARNEY — Against arguably the top team in the state, Kearney High girls nearly handed Bellevue West its third loss of the season. Fresh off a 93-91 loss, the Thunderbirds had a lower-scoring, stressful game in their 59-58 win against Kearney. With 8.3 seconds remaining, Bellevue West’s Naomi White...
Kearney Hub
Second-half rallies lift S-E-M over Pleasanton
SUMNER — S-E-M found the secret to success in the halftime locker room on Saturday. The Mustangs trailed Pleasanton at halftime in both games Saturday before going on third-quarter runs to claim key Fort Kearny Conference victories. The S-E-M boys started the second half on a 15-0 run that...
Comments / 0