ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm

HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Hy-Vee's upcoming health fair offers nutrition tips, samples

KEARNEY – Start the New Year right by attending the second annual 2023 Hy-Vee Health Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee at 5210 Third Ave. Kaiti George, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, will showcase over 20 healthy sampling stations throughout the store. Local health and fitness-related businesses...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night

KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

KHS swimmers second, third at Columbus meet

COLUMBUS — The Kearney High girls finished second and the boys were third at the Gene Cotter Invitational swim meet Friday and Saturday in Columbus. In the girls' team standings, Grand Island took first place with 246 points. Kearney was second with 197 and Fremont was third with 169.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament

LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth. Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Former Loper Jake Mandelko added to UNK football coaching staff

KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive back Jake Mandelko is the Lopers' new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. New Loper head coach Ryan Held made the announcement Monday, saying: "I'm excited to have Jake on our staff. He is a former Loper and he bleeds blue. He will coach our DL and Special Teams in the way he played for UNK. It will be done with DDT!”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Pastor's Pen: Are you smarter than a sandhill crane?

Jeff Foxworthy’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” tests adult contestants on information they should have learned before junior high school. It is amazing how much information people forget. Participants advance toward the top prize of $1,000,000 by answering questions that start at lower grade levels...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK men fall just short of win at Fort Hays

HAYS, Kan. – All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game-ending run and help Fort Hays State edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 57-55, Saturday afternoon in Hays, Kan. Fort Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to 9-2 at home while the...
HAYS, KS
Kearney Hub

Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Two Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High falls late to Bellevue West

KEARNEY — Against arguably the top team in the state, Kearney High girls nearly handed Bellevue West its third loss of the season. Fresh off a 93-91 loss, the Thunderbirds had a lower-scoring, stressful game in their 59-58 win against Kearney. With 8.3 seconds remaining, Bellevue West’s Naomi White...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Second-half rallies lift S-E-M over Pleasanton

SUMNER — S-E-M found the secret to success in the halftime locker room on Saturday. The Mustangs trailed Pleasanton at halftime in both games Saturday before going on third-quarter runs to claim key Fort Kearny Conference victories. The S-E-M boys started the second half on a 15-0 run that...
PLEASANTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy