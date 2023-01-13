ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Thunder preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls play host to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls have lost two-straight games, coming off a 100-97 loss on Wednesday to the Washington Wizards as Chicago failed to get a good shot off in the final seconds following a go-ahead 3-pointer from Washington’s Kyle Kuzma.

The Thunder are fresh off an impressive 133-114 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 points.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 13
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: United Center Chicago, IL
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Zach LaVine (right hand) is probable. DeMar DeRozan (right quad) is doubtful. Javonte Green (right knee) is out.

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski (left leg) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
  • Guard – Alex Caruso
  • Forward – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – Patrick Williams
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Guard – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Guard – Josh Giddey
  • Forward – Luguentz Dort
  • Forward – Jalen Williams
  • Center – Jaylin Williams

