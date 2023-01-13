Bulls vs. Thunder preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls play host to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls have lost two-straight games, coming off a 100-97 loss on Wednesday to the Washington Wizards as Chicago failed to get a good shot off in the final seconds following a go-ahead 3-pointer from Washington’s Kyle Kuzma.

The Thunder are fresh off an impressive 133-114 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 points.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

List

How To Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 13 Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

8:00 p.m. EDT Location: United Center Chicago, IL

United Center Chicago, IL Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Zach LaVine (right hand) is probable. DeMar DeRozan (right quad) is doubtful. Javonte Green (right knee) is out.

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski (left leg) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Ayo Dosunmu

Guard – Alex Caruso

Forward – Zach LaVine

Forward – Patrick Williams

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Guard – Josh Giddey

Forward – Luguentz Dort

Forward – Jalen Williams

Center – Jaylin Williams

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!