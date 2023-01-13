Read full article on original website
Related
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
watchers.news
Massive flooding continues in the Philippines — 29 people dead and 1.4 million affected
Heavy rains continue to cause massive flooding in various parts of the Philippines, leaving 29 people dead and affecting around 1.4 million people in 1 956 villages across 48 provinces. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), around 1.4 million people have been affected by floods...
At least 13 dead and more than 20 missing after Christmas rains and floods in the Philippines
Deaths from heavy rains on Christmas Day that also led to floods in southern Philippines have gone up to 13, authorities said on Tuesday.The search for 23 missing people from the floods, that led to nearly 46,000 evacuations, is still ongoing, reported local media.Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents forced to evacuate on Sunday and a day later, authorities explained the floods in the country’s southern provinces were the consequence of heavy rains.Images and videos on social media showed people trapped in floodwater.Rescue workers on Tuesday lined up to help residents out of flood waters, reported Reuters.The...
AOL Corp
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
Could All the Rain in California Trigger Earthquakes?
Research from Taiwan has indicated that large earthquakes were five times more likely to happen following severe storms.
watchers.news
Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits northern Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the BMKG and USGS as M6.2 hit northern Sumatra, Indonesia at 22:29 UTC on January 15, 2023 (05:30 LT, January 16). BMKG is reporting a depth of 23 km (14.3 miles) and USGS 37 km (23 miles). The epicenter was located 40.3 km...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
watchers.news
Deep M6.1 earthquake hits Bonin Islands region, Japan
A deep earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.1 hit off the west coast of Ogasawara Islands, Japan at 04:49 UTC on January 16, 2023 (13:49 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 400 km (248 miles). The USGS is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 405 km (252 miles).
kalkinemedia.com
6.0-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra: USGS
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported. The epicentre of the quake was 48 kilometres (30 miles) south-southeast of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, at a depth of 48 kilometres, USGS said. It occurred around 6:30 am...
At least 68 dead after plane crashes in Nepal
At least 68 people died when a passenger jet crashed into a gorge in central Nepal, authorities said Sunday. After it took off from the country's capital, Kathmandu, Yeti Airlines Flight 691 was bound for the newly opened Pokhara International Airport when it went down, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.
