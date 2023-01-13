ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

WATCH: Hoss Grizzly Bear Snipes Salmon From Rushing River with Minimum Effort

By Jon D. B.
 4 days ago
Braunbaer/Brown Bear/Ursus arctos horribilis (Photo By: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

No matter how enormous, brown bears never cease to amaze with how skillfully they fish, and this hoss of a grizzly is at the top of his game.

Watching an 800 pound bear snipe a salmon is beyond satisfying. One minute, this immense ursine is lounging by the riverside watching fish swim by. Next thing you know, he’s snagged a big ol’ salmon straight from the rapids without so much as lifting his a** off the grass. Minimum effort, indeed:

For us bear fanatics, this grizzly bear clip brings to mind the splendor of Fat Bear Week. If unfamiliar, it’s the Olympics of the naturalist world in which bears gorge themselves on salmon, then we humans vote for the fattest one. It’s that simple, and it’s that glorious.

The heart of the action is in Alaska’s Katmai National Park along the Brooks River and Brooks Falls. A few FBW’s back, I had a fantastic chat with one of the park’s rangers and bear specialists, Cheryl Spencer, who is an absolute pro at educating others on this fascinating species and their feeding habits.

“Bears are really smart and intuitive, and they know that early July is typically when the fish start showing up,” she told me in our chat. July is when Katmai’s brown bears begin to feed, and they spend the months leading up to hibernation absolutely gorging themselves on salmon and anything else they can eat. Perhaps the most interesting conversation we had, though, was Cheryl’s direct answer to the difference between an actual grizzly bear and a brown bear.

What’s the Difference Between a Grizzly and Brown Bear?

“We get asked this question all the time, because it is confusing!” Ranger Cheryl told me for our National Parks Journal. “To keep it simple, though, they are technically the same species.”

The key to keep in mind is this: “All grizzly bears are brown bears. Grizzlies are simply a sub-species of brown bear. So they’re all Ursa arctos.”

So how do you know if you’re correctly identifying the grizzly sub-species? “The difference is basically where the bear lives,” Cheryl explaied. “Grizzly bears are brown bears that live in interior lands. Whether that’s Alaska or other places, grizzlies don’t have access to coastal resources. They live inland.”

Where as non-grizzly-brown bears, like the behemoth bruins of Fat Bear Week, “have access to these coastal resources.” This includes Brooks River’s incredible salmon run that feeds Katmai’s fat bears.

All the Katmai bears are brown bears, and calling them grizzlies is incorrect. “Because we live near the coast and they all eat lots of fish through our coastal resources,” Cheryl adds.

If you see a brown bear in Yellowstone National Park, for example, you are seeing a grizzly bear. All browns in America’s first national park are 100% grizzlies. They’re also far more territorial than their coastal cousins, and tend to be smaller than the coastal brown bears that have access to far more food sources.

