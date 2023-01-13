Andrew McCutchen returning to the Pirates

According to a report, former MVP Andrew McCutchen is coming back to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette reports the former All-Star could be returning for his veteran leadership as well a “depth outfielder and DH option.”

Drafted in the first-round of the 2005 MLB draft, McCutchen helped lead the Pirates to three straight playoff appearances from 2013-2015.

The Pirates seemed to confirm the news tweeting out a gif of McCutchen smiling.

During his nine years in Pittsburgh, McCutchen had a .291 batting average with 203 home runs, 1,263, 1,002 RBI and slugged .487.

He will be 36-years-old heading into the 2023 season.

Last year with Milwaukee, McCutchen hit .237 with 69 RBI and 17 home runs.

McCutchen was traded to the San Francisco Giants before the 2018 season.

The Pirates acquired outfielder Bryan Reynolds and pitcher Kyle Crick as well as international signing bonus money in exchange for McCutchen.

McCutchen also spent time with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and most recently Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen reportedly still lives in the Pittsburgh area with his wife Maria and their three children.

The most popular Pirates player of this century still gets a standing ovation from fans when he plays against the Pirates.

Now, it appears fans will be cheering for McCutchen again, but this time in black and gold.

Let remember some of the good times with this great moment.