Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Granville County Schools public hearing set about shutting down elementary school; march planned before meeting
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – The Granville County Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of shutting down a county elementary school and relocating an entire middle school to its campus. “The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments from the public...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Dr. Seward, Jones to lead Supervisors
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors elected Dr. Alfonzo Seward as Chair and Bernard L. Jones, Sr. as Vice Chair for 2023. The Supervisors held an organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The term of office for Chair and Vice Chair will be one year. The...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
State violations filed against animal shelter
LAWRENCEVILLE – Violations were filed against the Brunswick County Animal Shelter located at 595 Planters Road, Lawrenceville. An inspection of the facility by Sherry Helsel, LVT, Animal Care Inspector Senior with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Animal & Food Industry Services, Office of Veterinary Services, was made on Nov. 28, 2022 “in order to evaluate compliance with the Virginia Comprehensive Animal Care laws, as well as pursuant regulations and directives.”
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Special election set for Feb. 21, 2023
LAWRENCEVILLE – A special election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 to replace the late Congressman Donald McEachin. The candidates are Democrat State Senator Jennifer McLellan and Republican Leon Benjamin. Congressman McEachin died suddenly, Monday, November 28, 2022 after dealing for a number of years with the severe...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
CSX track maintenance to impact Emporia-Greensville
CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3. The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing...
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Offering Active Shooter Training
The Danville Police Department has announced that they are offering training for an active shooter event. The department is offering ALERRT(Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), the training was developed by Texas State University. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) course, which was designed and built on the Avoid,...
WRAL
Person in police custody dies in Raleigh
Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
warrenrecord.com
Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information in the death of Webb
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
obxtoday.com
Halifax County man bags $1 million scratch-off prize
Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He...
104 years young: Birthday celebration held for Roxboro woman
Woodrow Wilson was in office when Beulah Rogers was born in 1919. She has lived to see 19 U.S. presidents.
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
WITN
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
WBTM
Danville Man Killed in Halifax County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Halifax County on Monday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 am on Philpott Rd/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Rd./Route 119. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right, eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a downed tree in the...
WDBJ7.com
22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Route 58
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet S10 died Monday after swerving and crashing into the back of a truck that had stopped in an eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a fallen tree. According to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office, a trooper responded around 8:30...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
Comments / 0