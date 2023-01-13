Big White Grunt Breaks North Carolina State Fishing Record

Photo by Stephen Frink/Getty Images

Thick fish alert! Everybody loves a good fishing story, especially when it involves a state record breaker. Now 4 pounds and 13.6 ounces might not be the biggest fish this guy will ever catch. However, it is big enough to set the North Carolina record for white grunt. It’s an impressive catch for sure, as the previous record had been standing for more than 50 years. That fish was caught off the coast of Cape Lookout by Vernon Councilman in 1969. It weighed a nice 4 pounds and 8 ounces.

Logan Ennis, a native of Red Oak, North Carolina was fishing with his son and a buddy in the coastal waters of Morehead City on January 2nd. That’s when he hooked the new record-breaker. Field and Stream reports that although he caught the fish 10 days ago, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality just officially certified the fish as the new state record this week. White grunts are one of the 77 species of saltwater fish for which the state tracks records.

The big white grunt measured 17.5 inches long with an impressive girth of 16 inches around. Ennis was reportedly using cut squid as bait in roughly 80 feet of water when he hooked the bottom-feeding grunt. Pictures of the fish were first shared on social media by Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.

The species apparently goes by quite a few different names. That includes boar grunt, flannelmouth, redmouth grunt, ruby red lips, and white snapper. The name grunt comes from a sound the species makes by grinding their teeth together. White grunts typically swim together in big schools at depths of 80-150 feet deep. Their range spans from the coastal waters of North Carolina down into Brazil and South America.

Tennessee Man Breaks Catfish Record While On Date

Though breaking a state record with your son by your side is a pretty cool fishing story, it’s not quite as awesome as breaking a state fishing record while on the water romancing your lucky lady.

Back towards the end of last September, Micka Burkhart and his wife were out fishing on the Cumberland River during one of their date nights. That’s when the fortunate fisherman hooked into what I’m sure is only the second-best catch of his life, after his wife of course.

The 118-pound 7-ounce blue catfish was big enough to set a new Tennessee state record. The fish was ultimately released back into the Cumberland River. If his wife says she wasn’t impressed by her man’s accomplishment, well then she’s lying. The big blue cat was 54 inches long with a mind-blowing girth of 41 inches around. The previous record for the species weighed 112 pounds and was caught back in 1998, also on the Cumberland River. The romantic record-breaking angler shared his story with News 9.

“We don’t get to fish together a whole lot, so, this was kind of like a date,” he said. “In fact, that morning she made a joke saying, ‘Every time we go on a date, somehow or another your friends get involved.’ I told her, ‘Nope, today, it’s just you and me on the river.”