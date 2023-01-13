Read full article on original website
Molly-Mae Hague hits back at trolls who claim her baby bump is too big
Molly-Mae Hague shared a full-term baby bump update and recounted her reaction to a comment about the size of her bump. The social media influencer, 23, is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Tommy Fury. To celebrate reaching the nine-month mark, the former Love Island contestant filmed a video...
Woman, 51, thought she was dating her pop hero George Ezra
A 51-year-old woman who thought she was dating her pop hero George Ezra has revealed how her online love turned out to be a catfish trying to steal money. Helen couldn’t believe her luck when she commented on the 29-year-old singer-songwriter's Facebook page, only to receive a friend request from an account with the name ‘George Ezra’.
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announce they've welcomed a baby girl
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have welcomed their baby girl into the world. Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, the documentary maker said she was over the moon. Sharing a photo of an envelope, which read 'Minnie's Parents', Dooley wrote: "Our Daughter is here. "My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley looking 'frail' just two days before death emerges
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley two days before her death has emerged and many fans have said they could see she was looking 'frail'. Lisa Marie died aged 54 on 12 January of a full cardiac arrest two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes. She was taken to hospital for treatment and her mother Priscilla said her daughter was 'receiving the best care'.
Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021
Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021. Smiling baby wrapped in white blanket. Like all fads, the popularity of certain baby names changes. What was all the rage during your parents’ generation will not necessarily be popular today. In 1990, Jessica topped the list as the most popular female baby name. In 2021, the name Jessica dropped in popularity to #481.
Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl
This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
Watch this: Baby reacts with joy when he's given a doll resembling his deployed dad
Six-month-old Nathan is thrilled when his mother, Deanna Briscoe, gives him a doll that has his deployed father, Sergeant Chase Briscoe, printed on it
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Been Put on Bed Rest After Suffering 'Unbearable' Pain
"I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy," said the reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing an update on her pregnancy journey. The "Selling Sunset" star -- who is expecting her first child with...
People are in tears after realising Prince Harry quotes the Spice Girls in new book
This week saw the release of Prince Harry's memoir. The hotly-anticipated 'Spare' delves into the Duke of Sussex's childhood and the difficulties of growing up as part of the most famous family in the world. He also opens up about the battles he's had with his mental health and the...
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint admits he named his daughter after character from Netflix show
Rupert Grint has admitted he named his daughter after a character from a very popular Netflix show. The Harry Potter star, 34, welcomed his first child back in 2020 with his long-term partner, Georgia Groome, and ever since then the pair have maintained a lot of privacy when it comes to their family life.
Single Woman Discovers Mom Has an Entire Wardrobe Ready for Her Baby…That She Doesn’t Have nor Plans to
Um… this lives somewhere between sweet and insane.
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)
Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.
Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'
New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
Woman stunned after date fat shames her in vile text meant for his friend
Dating is a minefield, especially in the age of the apps. And one woman has revealed how she gloriously owned her date after he accidentally sent her a message fat-shaming her. The incident was later shared on TikTok by unlucky in love Kersten Hovis with the caption: "Reality of dating...
Chrissy Teigen welcomes new baby with husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen has officially given birth to her third child with husband John Legend and we're not crying, you're crying. It was John Legend, 43, who first shared the exciting news with fans during a private concert on Friday night (13 January). The 'All Of Me' singer told the crowd...
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
