Athens, GA

WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in a crash over the weekend. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

