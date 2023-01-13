Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in a crash over the weekend. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
‘My heart goes out to the family’: Athens community reacts to crash that killed UGA player, staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed two football plays and two staff members were involved in a deadly car crash. Investigators said the SUV they were in collided with trees and power poles on Barnett Shoals Rd. around 2:45 in the morning. Lt. Shaun Barnett told Channel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal
Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett reflects on championship run, calls out Georgia fans: 'Screw it, we got 2 rings'
Stetson Bennett was front and center on Saturday at Georgia’s national championship celebration event, and had a chance to reflect on his storied career at Georgia. “I keep trying to tell people I just did what I thought was right every day,” he said. “If you think you should do that, I think everybody should do it.”
Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy
The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
Albany Herald
Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer
Police on Monday identified the two passengers injured in the single-vehicle car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its national championship victory. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24, was driving with Willock,...
wfxl.com
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
I-85/northbound was a hot mess last Wednesday night — quite literally. Just before 6 p.m., a tractor trailer carrying do...
Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia
Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
accesswdun.com
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
Neighbors picking up the pieces after the Newton County community was struck by storm, tornadoes
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Thursday’s storm was like a dream, Friday’s reality was definitely like a nightmare for people in West Covington. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington drove around the area and found tree after tree down, along with debris, twisted metal, broken branches and much more.
WALA-TV FOX10
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
Comments / 0