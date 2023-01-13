Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Is A Big Fan of Big Buck Hunter Arcade Game

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has an absolute rifle hanging from his right shoulder. He’s got perhaps the strongest throwing arm in the NFL. He’s undoubtedly one of the best QBs in the league. However, he’s not exactly known for his accuracy on the field, but that’s part of his gunslinger persona. But Allen apparently also likes to do a little arcade-style gun slinging too. It looks like he’s a big fan of the legendary Big Buck Hunter arcade game.

Maybe he and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow should have settled the recent Bengals-Bills no-contest with a little winner take all round of animatronic deer hunting. Judging by their respective completion percentages, I think the edge would go to Burrow there in terms of accuracy.

Not a whole lot of context for this photo has been provided. But a smiling Josh Allen clearly looks very happy next to what appears to be a personal Big Buck Hunter set up in his basement or man cave. You can tell it’s a recent photo too, as Allen is sporting a #3 hat which shows support for his teammate Damar Hamlin.

The picture was shared by the arcade brand’s official Instagram account. The caption reads: “Bills quarterback Josh Allen enjoying Big Buck Hunter before the Wild Card game. Good luck Sunday, Josh!🦌🏈 #bigbuckhunter #billsmafia“

A History Of The Big Buck Hunter Arcade Series

The first Big Buck Hunter arcade game was introduced to the world by Play Mechanix Inc. in the year 2000. The game was inspired by the historic Duck Hunt console game. The game is not a depiction of a realistic hunting adventure, as the fast-paced game is meant to be more action-packed than that. Players pull the trigger as many times as possible during the quickly timed arcade hunting rounds. The game is admittedly marketed to the “adult drinking community.” As such, it has become more prevalent in bars than in kid’s arcades these days.

For the first 5 years, the arcade consoles included only one gun. After that, the two-gun platform was introduced so shooters could go head to head against one another. The game has gone through several key updates over the course of the last two decades. It looks like Allen got his hands on the Big Buck Hunter Reloaded console. That’s the newest version of the game that debuted in 2020. Other versions of the game include Big Buck Hunter: Shooters Challenge (2002), Sportsman’s Paradise (2002), Call of The Wild (2006), Safari( 2008), World (2010), HD (2012), and HD Wild (2015).

Big Buck Hunter Hosts Annual Tournaments For Big Money

Each year, the Big Buck Hunter brand also hosts the Big Buck World Championship, which awards real big checks worth real money to the winners. The 2022 event that took place at Joe’s Live in Chicago was the 15th year the event took place. The two-day tournament featured over 128 shooters in the main Big Buck Hunter bracket. It also included the first-ever Young Buck Hunters tournament for participants aged 13-17. The tournament also includes a ladies’ division.

Prize money was dished out to a long list of lucky winners. Grand Champion Will Bromley took home the biggest payment though, earning himself $20,000. 2nd place winner Andy Mikolajewski hauled in $10,000 while bronze medal winner Trevor Gartner won $8,000.

As for Josh Allen, he recently signed a 6-year contract worth $258 million. That includes $150 million guaranteed and an average salary of slightly more than $43 million per season. With that said, I don’t think he needs the money, but if he’s looking for a lucrative side hustle maybe he could focus on his Big Buck Hunter game in the off-season.