A night of outlaw country music from the ’60s and ’70s with COUNTRY REWIND
All performances are at 7:30pm and held at David E. Oaksmith Auditorium at First Flight High School. Nashville recording artists, Swearingen and Kelli, perform a nostalgic night of outlaw country music from the ’60s and ’70s. You’ll hear songs by the greatest names in country music, including Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Roger Miller, Johnny and June, Willie Nelson, Emmy Lou Harris, Waylon Jennings, and Glen Campbell. The duo has been featured on The Boot.com, The Daily Country, Cowboys and Indians, Red Line Roots, Mother Church Pew, and have shared the stage with Crystal Gayle and Kenny Rogers.
Bryan Cultural Series presents NC Symphony String Quartet
Monday, January 23, 7 p.m. Join the premiere string performers in the NC Symphony for an evening of magical music. About the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) is a vital and honored component of North Carolina’s cultural life. Each year, more than 300 concerts, education programs, and community engagement offerings reach adults and schoolchildren in all 100 North Carolina counties—in communities large and small, and in concert halls, auditoriums, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor settings. NCS is proud to expand access to audiences around the globe through concerts and educational offerings available through the digital space.
Lift Every Voice in Song
The Outer Banks Honors Martin Luther King Jr. In a joyous and heartfelt celebration of his life, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored at First Flight High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Musical performances by the First Flight High School Choir, Echoes of Heritage and the Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Choir, a poetry reading and a recitation of the last paragraphs of the “I Have a Dream Speech” brought his message to life.
‘It just depends on the year or day you pick’
What part of OBX is an island and what part is a peninsula?. On a barrier island, the only constant is change. And that certainly holds true for the question of whether the Outer Banks—and particular pieces of it—are actually a peninsula or an island. “A lot of...
Dare County Schools Art Show at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery
Talented students throughout Dare County will display their artwork January 23 – 27 at the Annual Dare County Schools Art Show. The opening reception will be Saturday January 21 1:00-3:00pm. The show will run Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the Glenn Eure Gallery. The public is invited to tour the free exhibition and enjoy the creations of local K-12 art students throughout the county.
Joanna Rose White of Elizabeth City, January 14
Joanna Rose White, 88, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born on February 10, 1934 in Hyde County, NC to the late Theodore and Bonnie Cutrell Rose and was the widow of Barkwell Meads and Clifton White. Joanna was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star #44; she loved yard sales and shopping for antiques. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family. She loved watching “The Stories” while cooking daily lunches for “The Boys”. Other enjoyments include watching cooking shows and Fox News. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to many.
Barbara Ann Meekins Austin of Avon, January 12
Barbara Ann Meekins Austin, 81, of Avon, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday January 12, 2023. Barbara was born on February 14, 1941 to the late Walton Chauncy Meekins and Kathleen Gould (Hooper) Meekins and she lived most of her life in Avon. Barbara...
Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents
Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Marilyn Adams Hinson, January 15
Marilyn Adams Hinson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on January 15, 2023 at home. Marilyn loved and was loved by many. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Earl and Mabel Adams. Her family moved to Cincinnati where she attended elementary school and made several lifelong friends. They moved to Charlotte in 1954 where she met her future husband in Latin class.
John Howard Forbes, Jr., January 14
John Howard Forbes Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina on January 14th. He was born in Poplar Branch, North Carolina and worked on his parent’s farm with his sister, Rosalyn, until joining the Coast Guard upon graduation from Griggs School. After leaving the Coast Guard he became a Wildlife Enforcement Officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. He served for 36 years in Currituck County. Howard junior, as he was known by his many friends and family, was an active member of his community. He enjoyed local and national politics, Currituck history, sports, with particular emphasis on the University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams and telling compelling and often hilarious stories of growing up and living in Currituck County. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and particularly his family.
Dare County pursuing Roanoke Island land purchase
Dare County is pursuing purchase of 5.8 acres of land on Roanoke Island. The vacant land is accessed from Francis Drake Street and Bernice Avenue. County manager Robert L. Outten brought up the purchase possibility at the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting. The land – outside the Town...
Ailene Dickens Hawkins of Manteo, January 15
Ailene Dickens Hawkins, 98, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born in Roanoke Rapids on January 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Iola Stenson Dickens and Joe Butts Dickens. Ailene was a graduate of Weldon City Schools. She was a past member of Smiths Methodist...
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
RODANTHE, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported two tragic North Atlantic right whale incidents that occurred off of the North Carolina coast in the same week. On Jan. 8, NOAA stated that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right...
Pet Store Should Be Probed By Officials In VA For Ties To Puppy Mills: PETA
PETA is encouraging officials in Virginia to investigate a local pet store that is allegedly falsely advertising and selling animals from “puppy mills" for exorbitant fees. This week, PETA sent a formal complaint to the City of Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hamel urging him to investig…
Dare County Land Transfers
Althoff Marsha K from Stone John F/026481000—Metes & Bounds/$125,000/Improved Residential. Gural Walter M Jr from Kowalski Anthony D/013451000—Lot 62 Hatteras Colony Sec I/$499,000/Improved Residential. Rudys and Son Construction LLC from Buxton Investments LLC/014710008—Lot 8 Port Avon East/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Jeske Richard John Jr from Bonner Corey P/027817011—Lot 11...
2 women and teen die in house fire at NC coast
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff
Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
