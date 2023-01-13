Read full article on original website
Warner Robins shooting victim identified
UPDATE (2/2) : More details surrounding the incident that left Michael Cooper dead have been released. WRPD says officers responded to the scene initially with the reference that a vehicle had hit a pole, leaving the vehicle smoking. The first officer on the scene found the vehicle on fire, and found that there were bullet holes in the vehicle.
Fatal fire in Crawford County leaves 2 dead
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday morning, around 7:10 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a structure fire at 5958 Whitaker Road that left 2 dead. When deputies and the fire department arrived at the scene, they discovered 2 bodies in the fire– those...
Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
Tubman Museum holds Jubilee Celebration on MLK Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum celebrated the 160th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Jubilee Celebration Monday. The Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed on January, 1863, marked a significant step towards ending slavery in the United States. The...
Cherry Blossom Festival announces this year’s Headliners
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival has announced their Headliners for the Nightly Concert Series at the Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park. The announcement came on the Cherry Blossom Festival’s social media pages, stating that the following would be headlining the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage:. Friday, March...
