Country Singer Jon Langston Teams Up With Dr. Duck For Flooded Timber Waterfowl Hunt

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Fans of country music and the great outdoors are no strangers to the name Jon Langston. He hails from the music-rich state of Georgia and he’s doing a hell of a job carrying on the country music traditions of his homeland. A few of the only things as big as country music in the Peach State are football and hunting. Turns out Langston is pretty damn good at all those things. He was once a Division 1 footballer at Gardner-Webb University. However, after his 6th concussion caused him to go blind for about 15 minutes, big Jon traded in the shoulder pads for a guitar and a shotgun and never looked back. That turned out to be a great decision for him.

Since then he’s sold out packed shows from coast to coast and fans have digitally streamed his songs over 500 million times. Growing up in Georgia, he was obviously a long-time fan of Luke Bryan. That fandom came full circle when he got the chance to join Bryan on the 2017 and 2018 Farm Tours. He also opened for him on the 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour. He then became the first artist that Luke Bryan signed to his 32 Bridge Entertainment record label.

Taking A Deep Dive Into His Musical Catalog

Jon Langston has built such a deep music catalog that it’s hard to believe his first full-length album is still on the horizon. He burst onto the scene in 2013 with his song Forever Girl, which has since been officially certified Gold. Arguably his most popular song to date is All Eyes On Us. Other hit songs include Give You My All, Beers Got Drank, If You Want Love, She’s So Georgia, Try Missing You, and When It Comes To Loving You. He was also featured with fellow Georgia boys Noah Hicks and Travis Denning on the good timing tune Drinkin’ in a College Town. Langston also got into the holiday music game this year with a rendition of Only Want You For Christmas.

Langston made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 as well. He’s had an amazing amount of success for an artist who has released just two EPs so far, one in 2015 and one in 2019. That’s what makes it so exciting that his best music could still very well be ahead of him. He’s finally got a full album from a major label coming later this year. He recently previewed a new song titled Howdy Howdy Howdy. It’s got some big-time 90s country vibes. The delightfully retro-sounding honky tonk heater is sure to be one of the boot-stomping beer-drinking theme songs of 2023.

Enjoying The Great Outdoors With Jon Langston

If Jon Langston isn’t on the road and taking the stage with his band, then he can probably be found enjoying the great outdoors. Few folks in the country music industry hunt as hard as him. Many of his adventures take place at his home property and are documented through the Ozora Farms’ social media pages, website, and YouTube channel. The outdoor content he creates also focuses on land management and conservation in addition to just hunting. His hunting adventures have also been documented on the hit TV show Realtree Road Trips as well.

After a very successful deer season, Langston’s focus is currently on waterfowl hunting. It’s already been a huge season for him though. Back in the fall, he shared a very special moment with fans on social media. His 11-month-old labrador puppy, Zora, accompanied him on her first duck hunt. Sounds like the little dog absolutely crushed it too.

Jon Langston also recently joined the notorious YouTube hunter, Dr. Duck, for a magical hunt in some flooded timber on public land. Check out the full video below.