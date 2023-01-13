ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man in Manitowoc Stabbing

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man accused in the non-fatal stabbing of his cousin added a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Thursday. Ryan King, 36, is charged with attempted homicide and two counts of false imprisonment for the May 25 incident. After the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Man Sentenced for Omro Double Homicide

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Andrew Clark was sentenced Tuesday to back-to-back life sentences with no chance for parole for killing his wife and a witness to her murder. Clark shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
OMRO, WI
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man

(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
APPLETON, WI
Runaway Inmate Reported at Dodge Correctional Institute

WAUPUN, WI (WSAU) — Officials at the Dodge Correctional Institution say a 27-year-old inmate has been placed on escape status after she didn’t return home from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Jessica Shafer after she didn’t return from the doctor’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Daily Arrest Records - January 15, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 15, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Suspect taken into custody following ‘active disturbance’ in Omro

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Omro was taken into custody after he reportedly barricade himself in the basement and refused to come out. The Omro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on January 15. Officers were sent to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call.
OMRO, WI
Damage to Property at Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating several damage to property complaints that took place in Red Arrow Park (850 N Westfield St) in the City of Oshkosh. Officers received information that several juveniles damaged property at Red Arrow Park, the Skateboard Park, and Pollock...
OSHKOSH, WI
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
MANITOWOC, WI
Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession

WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl

Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured

Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park. Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St. Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working...
OSHKOSH, WI
1-16-23 fdl man critically injured from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a Fond du Lac man was critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after 9pm Sunday police were called to the 1000 block of Martin Avenue for a report of a gunshot fired in the basement of a home. A 36 year old Fond du Lac man was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says if you are in a mental health crisis, there are many services and support available. Goldstein says if you know of someone that may be in crisis reach out and help connect that person to the resources they need.
FOND DU LAC, WI

