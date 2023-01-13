Read full article on original website
Isabella2018
4d ago
Lisa Marie....you smile like an angel. You will be a bright light in heaven. Rest in Peace and condolences to your family.
Reply(1)
32
Tevlly the great
4d ago
so sad prayers for all of those involved and mostly the kids. it doesn't matter how they died you just matters whether they know the Lord or not. prayers going up for this family.
Reply
10
Brandi Rollins
4d ago
She had been sick. I'm not sure if it was drugs or alcohol or illness and /or grief. She needed help walking during the awards ceremony.
Reply(2)
8
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now
As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
O.J. Simpson is clearing up the rumors about being Khloé Kardashian's biological father, once and for all. The former NFL star, 75, has long been the subject of outlandish speculation that he fathered the reality star as a result of an affair with Kris Jenner, whom he knew through his attorney and Jenner's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Inner Circle ‘Deeply Worried’ About Her Health Months Before Death
Hard-living Lisa Marie Presley has been battling serious health problems in the months before being rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest at her LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources revealed that while Presley, 54, claims she has been sober in recent years, insiders said her body has been struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse and she’s still reeling from the suicide of her son Ben. In 2021, sources said Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been “watching over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around.” An insider said Presley...
AOL Corp
Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news
Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
The True Story About Johnny Cash’s Real Name
The story that the Air Force dubbed him John is part of Johnny Cash's legend, but the true story reads a little differently.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization
Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Austin Butler Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death After ‘Elvis’ Biopic: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’
Always on his mind. Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley after portraying her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler, 31, said in a statement to E! News on Friday, January 13. […]
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien
When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around. It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Johnny Depp Was By Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside When He Died’: He’s ‘Totally Devastated’
Johnny Depp was by the bedside of his close friend Jeff Beck as he passed away. The actor, 59, is “totally devastated” after the death of the legendary guitarist at the age of 78, per PEOPLE magazine. The publication noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “was by Jeff’s bedside when he died along with some other rock stars.”
‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Remembers Lisa Marie Presley Following Her Sudden Death
Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker in the biopic Elvis, is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after her death. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, headed out to social media to share their thoughts at this heartbreaking time. Presley, 54, died after suffering cardiac arrest. Hanks and Wilson spent time...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died Just Hours After Suffering Cardiac Arrest—Mother Priscilla Says It’s A ‘Profound Loss’
If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....
Comments / 45