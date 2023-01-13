ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 45

Isabella2018
4d ago

Lisa Marie....you smile like an angel. You will be a bright light in heaven. Rest in Peace and condolences to your family.

Reply(1)
32
Tevlly the great
4d ago

so sad prayers for all of those involved and mostly the kids. it doesn't matter how they died you just matters whether they know the Lord or not. prayers going up for this family.

Reply
10
Brandi Rollins
4d ago

She had been sick. I'm not sure if it was drugs or alcohol or illness and /or grief. She needed help walking during the awards ceremony.

Reply(2)
8
Related
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now

As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Inner Circle ‘Deeply Worried’ About Her Health Months Before Death

Hard-living Lisa Marie Presley has been battling serious health problems in the months before being rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest at her LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources revealed that while Presley, 54, claims she has been sober in recent years, insiders said her body has been struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse and she’s still reeling from the suicide of her son Ben. In 2021, sources said Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough had been “watching over her closely, but it’s up to Lisa Marie to turn things around.” An insider said Presley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
Page Six

Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization

Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
People

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT

"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien

When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around.  It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died Just Hours After Suffering Cardiac Arrest—Mother Priscilla Says It’s A ‘Profound Loss’

If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....

Comments / 0

Community Policy