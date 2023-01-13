ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Ruling made on child rapist's appeal

Lock Haven, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied a man’s appeal to overturn his conviction for raping a nine-year-old girl. Edgar John Willits, 64, of Lock Haven claimed improper statements were made by Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse during a one-day trial in August. Willits claimed Strouse put pressure on the jury by saying they had to believe the nine-year-old victim was a liar in order to find Willits not guilty. ...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Elk County Prison investigating inmates death

ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff

Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer

Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
WEST DECATUR, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Faces Corruption of Minors, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after police caught him providing marijuana to his little brother. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Thomas Karl Anderson, of White Oak, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drunk woman bites cop

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman attempted to headbutt a police officer and bite EMS as they treated her at the Williamsport Police Department. Authorities responded to a call for a drunk woman at a home in the 40 block of Grampian Boulevard on Jan. 4 just past 4:30 p.m. Relatives reported Amy Brooke Rutherford, 48, of Williamsport, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, as she attempted to leave the home. Family...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE

About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Dubois Man Facing Charges

Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WGAL

Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
WEST DECATUR, PA

