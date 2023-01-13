Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer
Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT
Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wpxz1041fm.com
DUBOIS MAN, WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POLK TOWNSHIP BURGLARIES
A man and woman from DuBois were arrested and charged for two burglaries in Polk Township of Jefferson County, where around $420 worth of power tools were stolen. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a report of a theft at a residence along Davis Run Road that occurred between January 7th and the 12th. Three miles away from that incident, another burglary had occurred on Egypt Road on the 8th, when two suspects were arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Faces Corruption of Minors, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after police caught him providing marijuana to his little brother. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Thomas Karl Anderson, of White Oak, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
wpxz1041fm.com
RIMERSBURG TEEN CITED FOR SCHOOL DISTURBANCE
A Rimersburg teen was cited with disorderly conduct on Friday along Baker Street in Madison Township. State Police based in Clarion report the 18 year old suspect who was attempting to leave the school caused a disturbance and entered into a verbal altercation with the schools resource officer. Troopers say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
Road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is behind bars on allegations that he shot at the house of his former friends following a road rage incident. State police in Ebensburg said they received the call for a road rage incident that progressed to shots being fired into a home located at the 200 […]
wccsradio.com
HEARING SET FOR BOLIVAR MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
A preliminary hearing is set for January 27th for a Bolivar man charged with attempted homicide in the attempted abduction last Sunday morning of a Ligonier Township woman. 56-year-old Frank Springer is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. In addition to attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, he is charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and coercion and threatening to commit a crime.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Elk County Prison investigating inmates death
ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft, Criminal Mischief at Penelec Substation in Venango County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft and criminal mischief incident at a Penelec substation in Venango County. It happened at the site in the 2300 block of Old Route 322 in Canal Township sometime between Nov. 24 and Jan. 12. Penelec employees discovered someone cut part of the security...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of ATV Near County Line Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the theft of an ATV in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between Monday, January 9, and Monday, January 16, near County Line Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill. Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft of services at Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police say a known...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
wtae.com
State police: Man involved in Westmoreland County standoff with police has died
ADAMSBURG, Pa. — A man who barricaded himself inside a Westmoreland County home for hours on Monday has died of a self-inflicted wound, state police said. State police and SWAT officers responded to the home on Wencliff Lane in Adamsburg, Westmoreland County Monday morning. The house was located in the Hill Top Estates.
Ruling made on child rapist's appeal
Lock Haven, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied a man’s appeal to overturn his conviction for raping a nine-year-old girl. Edgar John Willits, 64, of Lock Haven claimed improper statements were made by Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse during a one-day trial in August. Willits claimed Strouse put pressure on the jury by saying they had to believe the nine-year-old victim was a liar in order to find Willits not guilty. ...
wpxz1041fm.com
POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE
About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
