Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
Elk County Prison investigating inmates death
ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
Three charged for burglary
Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer
Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
Centre County police complete crisis-intervention training week
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Centre County police departments are highlighting the need for de-escalation training for their officers with the semi-annual Crisis Intervention Training Week. Mental health continues to be a growing conversation and when incidents come about where officers are needed, those responders need to be ready to handle the situation. 23 […]
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
Spring Mills Barn Fire
Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is located on a farm along Upper...
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Drunk woman bites cop
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman attempted to headbutt a police officer and bite EMS as they treated her at the Williamsport Police Department. Authorities responded to a call for a drunk woman at a home in the 40 block of Grampian Boulevard on Jan. 4 just past 4:30 p.m. Relatives reported Amy Brooke Rutherford, 48, of Williamsport, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, as she attempted to leave the home. Family...
Road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is behind bars on allegations that he shot at the house of his former friends following a road rage incident. State police in Ebensburg said they received the call for a road rage incident that progressed to shots being fired into a home located at the 200 […]
Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
Fire crews from across Centre County battle blaze in Potter Township barn
Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the scene.
Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
Man turns in phone he allegedly stole from charging kiosk
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was unaware as she entered her pin number into a charging kiosk, a sharp-eyed man stood by and watched. Robert Edward Spraker initially tried to turn the phone in to UPMC security officer on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., but gave the officer "a hard time" when asked where the phone came from, charges say. Spraker told the Security Officer Cody Beck he had locked...
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
