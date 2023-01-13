ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

therecord-online.com

Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff

Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Faces Corruption of Minors, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after police caught him providing marijuana to his little brother. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Thomas Karl Anderson, of White Oak, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer

Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
WEST DECATUR, PA
WTAJ

Elk County Prison investigating inmates death

ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced

A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
BRADFORD, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE

About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Plank Road Fatal Accident

Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man killed after crashing head-on into tree in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a crash in Somerset County Saturday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Ronald Druist, 40, of Boswell was killed after he crashed into a tree head-on. According to the PSP report, Druist was traveling at a very high speed along the 1400 block of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Spring Mills Barn Fire

Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is located on a farm along Upper...
SPRING MILLS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

