therecord-online.com
Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff
Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Faces Corruption of Minors, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after police caught him providing marijuana to his little brother. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Thomas Karl Anderson, of White Oak, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
fox8tv.com
Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer
Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
Elk County Prison investigating inmates death
ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
wesb.com
Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced
A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
wpxz1041fm.com
POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE
About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
PSP: Trio busted with 83lbs of cannabis after calling 911 on themselves in Bedford County
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Trio of men from New York are behind bars after police said they tried to hide 83 pounds of marijuana behind a dumpster after one of the men called 911. State troopers out of Bedford responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Marathon gas station on Lincoln Highway in […]
fox8tv.com
Plank Road Fatal Accident
Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Man killed after crashing head-on into tree in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a crash in Somerset County Saturday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Ronald Druist, 40, of Boswell was killed after he crashed into a tree head-on. According to the PSP report, Druist was traveling at a very high speed along the 1400 block of […]
Road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is behind bars on allegations that he shot at the house of his former friends following a road rage incident. State police in Ebensburg said they received the call for a road rage incident that progressed to shots being fired into a home located at the 200 […]
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
fox8tv.com
Spring Mills Barn Fire
Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is located on a farm along Upper...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
